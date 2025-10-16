Durgapur gang-rape: Cong slams 'selective activism' as Bengal Governor sends report to Prez

New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) A major political row broke out on Thursday after West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose submitted a detailed report to President Droupadi Murmu and the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on the alleged gang-rape of a Dalit medical student in Durgapur.

The move sparked criticism from the Opposition as the Congress and Samajwadi Party accused the Centre and Governors of showing "selective activism" in states ruled by non-BJP parties.

A Raj Bhavan insider confirmed that the Governor's report contains his observations from a recent visit to Durgapur, where he met the victim's family, though specific details of the report remain undisclosed.

Congress leader Udit Raj alleged "step-motherly treatment" towards Opposition-ruled states.

Speaking to IANS, he said, "Why hasn't this been done in Odisha? Their government is in power there, and two such heinous crimes against girls occurred there. The Governor there showed no urgency. Such steps are taken only where the Opposition is in power. A crime was indeed committed, but is step-motherly treatment meted out to the Opposition a democracy?"

Congress MP Imran Masood also backed the statement and told IANS, "The same thing should be done in other states too. Why is only the West Bengal Governor so active? What about the rape cases in BJP-ruled states?"

Surendra Rajput, the Congress spokesperson, stated that if the Governors in BJP-ruled states were as active as those in Opposition-led ones, the situation would have been "very different".

Speaking to IANS, he said, "Anandiben Patel from Uttar Pradesh should wake up from her sleep. According to data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of crimes against women. She could have submitted a report on this issue. Additionally, the Governor of Haryana should have submitted a report regarding the suicide case involving an IPS officer, and the Madhya Pradesh government should have reported on the plight of farmers in the state."

"The BJP is using its Governors to target the non-BJP-ruled states. It's an attack on the country's federal structure," he added. The Samajwadi Party also accused the Centre of political bias. Party leader Azam Khan questioned the inaction of Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel in similar cases.

"In Bengal, the Governor becomes very serious and active because Trinamool is in power there. However, if a similar case happens in Uttar Pradesh, our Governor does not seem to care. Just a few days back, a gang-rape happened in Lucknow -- what action was taken? The BJP can only see crime in Bengal, not in states ruled by it," he said.

The incident, which occurred on the night of October 10, involved a second-year student from Odisha enrolled at a private medical college and hospital in Durgapur.

According to preliminary reports, the victim was assaulted after leaving the college premises around 8 p.m. to buy food. She was allegedly dragged into a nearby forested area and gang-raped.

