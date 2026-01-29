DTC to run special bus service for Surajkund Mela 2026

New Delhi, Jan 29 (IANS) Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said on Thursday that in view of the upcoming Surajkund International Crafts Mela 2026, the state government has decided to operate a special dedicated bus service from Badarpur Border Metro Station to Surajkund Mela Ground.

The mela, recognised as one of India's largest cultural and handicrafts festivals, attracts lakhs of domestic visitors, artisans, families and international tourists every year and is organised in Haryana's Faridabad.

To facilitate smooth travel and prevent inconvenience caused by overcrowding or overcharging by private vehicles, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) will operate a special route on an experimental basis from January 31 to February 15, Minister Singh added.

The Corporation has formally coordinated with the Haryana Transport Department further for seamless inter-state bus operations, as the mela ground falls within Haryana's jurisdiction.

Under this arrangement, DTC will deploy two electric nine-metre buses from Badarpur Border Metro Station to Surajkund Mela Ground, covering a distance of around 4 kilometres.

The route will pass through Badarpur Metro Station, Badarpur Border, Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Prahladpur, Surajkund Chowk and Manav Rachna School, ensuring convenient last-mile connectivity for commuters arriving via the metro network, Minister Singh said.

The eco-friendly electric buses will help reduce congestion and promote sustainable mobility while offering comfortable and reliable transport to visitors.

The bus service will operate at frequent intervals throughout the day.

From Badarpur Border Metro Station to Surajkund Mela, buses will depart at an interval of 20 minutes between 10 a.m. and 2:35 p.m.

In the return direction, from Surajkund Mela to Badarpur Border Metro Station, buses will operate from 10:20 a.m. to 2:55 p.m.

The detailed timetable will also be displayed at the Metro station, bus stops and the mela premises for the convenience of passengers, Minister Singh said.

The initiative is expected to significantly enhance accessibility to the mela, encourage the use of public transport, reduce traffic pressure in the area and provide a safe and economical travel option to thousands of daily visitors.

Minister Singh said, "Surajkund Mela is a proud cultural celebration that attracts visitors from across India and abroad. Our priority is to provide safe, reliable and affordable public transport so that families and tourists can travel without inconvenience."

He said the dedicated DTC bus service will ensure seamless last-mile connectivity from the Metro station to the mela grounds while promoting clean and eco-friendly mobility.

