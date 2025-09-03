Drugs worth more than Rs 7 crore seized, two arrested in Assam

Guwahati, Sep 3 (IANS) In a significant crackdown on narcotics, the Assam Police Special Task Force (STF) seized heroin worth approximately Rs 7.2 crore in the international market and arrested two individuals in a meticulously planned operation based on specific intelligence.

Acting on a tip-off regarding a consignment arriving from a neighbouring state, STF personnel laid a strategic trap and intercepted a vehicle in the Amingaon area on the outskirts of Guwahati on Wednesday.

A thorough search of the vehicle led to the recovery of a substantial quantity of the banned substance.

"Based on Intel input, a vehicle coming from a neighbouring State was intercepted in Amingaon, and 910 grams of heroin was recovered. Two accused have been arrested," Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma posted on the social media platform X.

The Chief Minister lauded the STF's operation, emphasising the state government's unwavering commitment to its war on drugs.

"Operation #AssamAgainstDrugs continues in full force," he added in his post. This seizure is the latest in a series of major successes under the state's relentless "War on Drugs" campaign, spearheaded by CM Sarma.

The campaign has seen a multi-pronged approach, targeting not just street-level peddlers but also disrupting the larger supply chains and financial networks fuelling the drug trade in the region.

The STF officials are currently interrogating two apprehended individuals to uncover the broader network, including the source of the narcotics and its intended distribution channels within Assam.

The operation underscores the heightened vigil maintained by Assam Police along inter-state borders to curb the influx of illegal substances.

Further investigations into the case are ongoing. Meanwhile, CM Sarma recently said that the fight against the drug nexus is quite massive, while claiming that drug smugglers have been using several new methods, including drones to deliver narcotics consignments.

The Chief Minister said that with modified tactics, the drugs are being delivered by traffickers sitting in far places, which is very dangerous.

"In Assam and Meghalaya, primarily drug carriers have been operating, and it is a long battle for us against them, and it will continue. However, the traffickers have been using various methods to deliver the consignments, and often they have been using drones as carriers of narcotics items," he stated.

--IANS

