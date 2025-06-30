Drugs valued at Rs 4.29 crore destroyed in the presence of Mizoram CM

Aizawl, June 30 (IANS) Various drugs valued at Rs 4.29 crore, captured by the Young Mizo Association Central Anti-Drugs Squad (CADS), were destroyed on Monday at a ceremony in the presence of Chief Minister Lalduhoma.

Addressing the ceremony, Chief Minister Lalduhoma underscored the urgent need for a compassionate, community-based approach to addressing the state’s drug crisis.

He emphasised the importance of building robust support systems not only for individuals struggling with addiction, but also for their families and communities.

“We need proper rehabilitation homes, equipped with skill training, and sustainable livelihood opportunities to ensure that those who have overcome addiction can reintegrate meaningfully into society,” the Chief Minister said.

He further informed that the government is already in discussion with several church organisations to collaborate on establishing quality rehabilitation centres.

Praising the vital role of the Young Mizo Association (YMA), Lalduhoma, an IPS officer turned politician, stated, “Our society must cherish and support institutions like the YMA, whose unwavering dedication to the well-being of our communities is truly commendable.”

The programme was chaired by YMA President Lalhmachhuana, who clarified that the drugs destroyed were part of those seized by CADS, which had not been handed over to the Police or Excise Departments.

YMA Secretary Malsawmliana presented a detailed report of the seizures of various drugs and which were destroyed on Monday. The drugs seized between March 15 and June include heroin, highly addictive Methamphetamine tablets, illicit liquor, codeine-based cough syrup and dry Ganja (marijuana).

Malsawmliana said that the CADS apprehended 809 individuals involved in drug-related cases.

Among them, 440 received counselling, 37 were admitted to rehabilitation centres, 48 were handed over to the Excise Department, and four to the Police.

Following the programme, the Chief Minister personally took part in the destruction of a portion of the seized substances at the YMA office premises.

Given the volume and hazardous nature of the confiscated materials, the remaining drugs would be destroyed in a safe and designated manner by CADS members over the coming days, the YMA Secretary said.

The most influential YMA is a leading Civil Society Organisation, and has played a significant role in various aspects of Mizo society.

Myanmar's Chin state is a hub for smuggling of varied drugs, exotic wildlife animals and many other contraband through six Mizoram districts -- Champhai, Siaha, Lawngtlai, Hnahthial, Saitual and Serchhip.

Mizoram, which shares 510 km and 318 km unfenced border with Myanmar and Bangladesh, respectively, is the main corridor of drug smuggling from neighbouring Myanmar.

