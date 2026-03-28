Drugs valued at Rs 25 crore seized in Patna

Patna, March 28 (IANS) In a major crackdown, a large quantity of brown sugar, including raw materials for making the drug, valued at around Rs 25 crore has been recovered by the police here, police officials said on Saturday.

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Patna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kartikeya Sharma confirmed the drugs recovery.

Speaking to reporters, SSP Sharma said, "We are conducting an investigation on dry intoxication in this area. Yesterday, a raid was conducted regarding this and two people were arrested from Alamganj police station area. Some amount of cash and 1.6 kg of brown sugar or smack was recovered from them."

"During questioning the accused revealed that a factory-like set up has been made. Upon going there we have recovered around 20 kg of raw materials as well as weapons. In total, around 21.018 kg of smack (brown sugar) has been recovered, which is of high quality and is valued at around Rs 25 crore," he added.

Further elaborating on the recovered items, the Patna SSP said, "Smack (brown sugar) recovered is around 21 kg. Apart from this (we have recovered) two weapons, bullets, some blank and some signed cheques, among other things."

SSP Sharma also emphasised that action will soon be taken against the other people involved in the smuggling and selling of drugs.

"We are working on its backward and forward linkages, including the suppliers and those who used to sell, we are keeping a tab and will soon arrest them," he said.

He also confirmed about a member of Bihar Police being involved in the case.

He said, "Name of one person related to Bihar Police has cropped up in the case. We are (in the process of) getting information. This person is currently on the run. He will soon be arrested and interrogated."

Significantly, a previous joint operation by the police and the Narcotics Cell in Bihar's Samastipur district had busted a drug trafficking network, leading to the arrest of two accused and the seizure of heroin worth nearly Rs 6 lakh.

According to a press statement, which was issued by the Superintendent of Police's office, specific intelligence was received on the morning of March 21 that members of a narcotics gang would arrive at Shahpur Patori railway station carrying a consignment of heroin.

--IANS

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