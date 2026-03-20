Drugs valued at Rs 23.72cr seized near Mizoram-Myanmar border in joint operation

Aizawl, March 20 (IANS) The Assam Rifles, in coordination with the Mizoram Police, seized highly addictive methamphetamine tablets valued at over Rs 23.72 crore during a joint operation along the India-Myanmar border, officials said on Friday.

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A defence spokesperson said the operation was conducted near Hmunhmeltha Road in Champhai district, close to the international border with Myanmar.

During the operation, security personnel found an abandoned truck in the border area. Upon conducting a thorough search of the vehicle, the Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police recovered 7.907 kg of methamphetamine tablets estimated to be worth Rs 23.72 crore.

The vehicle, bearing an Assam registration number, was also seized as part of the operation.

Following the seizure, the Assam Rifles handed over the recovered contraband along with the vehicle to the Excise and Narcotics Department in Champhai for further investigation and necessary legal action.

According to an official statement, the operation underscores the sustained efforts of the Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police to curb cross-border drug trafficking and safeguard the youth of Mizoram.

Police suspect that the banned methamphetamine tablets were smuggled from Myanmar with the intention of being transported to Bangladesh or other parts of India through Assam or Meghalaya.

Mizoram shares a 510-km-long unfenced international border with Myanmar and a 318-km-long porous, mountainous border with Bangladesh, making the region particularly vulnerable to cross-border smuggling and illegal movement.

Myanmar’s Chin state is considered a major hub for the smuggling of narcotics, arms and ammunition, exotic wildlife, foreign-made cigarettes, Myanmar areca nuts (betel nuts), and other contraband through six districts of Mizoram — Champhai, Siaha, Lawngtlai, Hnahthial, Saitual, and Serchhip.

Methamphetamine tablets, also known as Yaba or party tablets, contain a mixture of methamphetamine and caffeine and are banned in India.

--IANS

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