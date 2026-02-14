Drug factory busted in Rajasthan farm hut; MD valued at Rs 1.60cr seized

Jaipur, Feb 14 (IANS) In a major crackdown on narcotics trafficking, police in Rajasthan’s Pratapgarh district busted a mini drug manufacturing unit operating from a farm hut under Operation Chakravyuh and seized illegal MD (mephedrone), weapons and equipment, exposing an interstate drug racket.

Read More

Acting under the direction of Superintendent of Police B. Aditya, a team from Hathunia police station conducted a raid at a deserted farm on the Asawata–Kulthana road.

During the raid, police discovered a modern mini drug manufacturing unit operating inside a cement-sheet hut. A total of 1.897 kg of illicit MD was seized, with an estimated international market value of around Rs 1.60 crore.

Police also recovered equipment used in drug production, including an induction cooker, mixer, heater and electronic weighing scale.

Two accused were arrested at the spot — Murad Khan Pathan (28), a resident of Asawata in Pratapgarh district, and Mohammad Junaid (48), a resident of Mehsana in Gujarat. During interrogation, the accused allegedly admitted that they had been manufacturing drugs at the location for the past two days.

Two other suspects — Jeevan Anjana from Pratapgarh and Shariq alias Jerry from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh — managed to escape under the cover of darkness. Police teams have been formed to trace and arrest them.

Police also recovered illegal weapons during the raid, including a loaded pistol and five live cartridges from the possession of Murad Khan.

In addition, a Yamaha motorcycle and a car allegedly used in drug trafficking were seized.

Police said Murad Khan has a criminal history, with cases registered against him for attempted murder and offences under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Additional Superintendent of Police Gajendra Singh Jodha and Circle Officer Gajendra Singh Rao.

Hathunia Station House Officer Udayveer Singh led the raid, assisted by ASI Manohar Singh, Head Constable Suresh Kumar, Constables Mukesh, Girish Chand, Bhagwati Lal and driver Ganpat.

Police said further investigation is underway to identify the supply network and intended distribution points of the seized drugs.

--IANS

arc/pgh