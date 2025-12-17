Drug factory bulldozed in Rajasthan, two days after Rs 100-crore worth chemicals, equipment seized

Jaipur, Dec 17 (IANS) Rajasthan Police on Wednesday bulldozed an MD drugs manufacturing unit operating from a poultry farm in Jhunjhunu district, two days after it was busted in a joint operation by the Maharashtra Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) and Jhunjhunu Police.

During the raid, police seized 10 kg of MD drugs, along with foreign-made machinery and hazardous chemicals, with the total value of the recovered material estimated at Rs 100 crore.

Following the seizure, the police demolished the storage area, machinery rooms, tin shed, and boundary wall of the poultry farm using a bulldozer.

The factory was being operated by Anil Sihag (31) at his uncle Suresh Sihag’s poultry farm in Nand ka Bas village, under the Dhanuri police station area.

Anil, a Class 12 pass who works in agriculture, had been associated with the poultry farm since 2016-17. Police said that around 15 days ago, Anil, along with his associate Subhash Jat, began manufacturing MD drugs at the site.

Several machines were installed, and large quantities of dangerous chemicals were stored inside the farm premises. Jhunjhunu Superintedndent of Police (SP) Brijesh Jyoti Upadhyay said that providing premises for narcotics-related activities is a punishable offence under the NDPS Act. Since the MD drug operation was being conducted from the poultry farm, the structure was declared illegal and demolished.

“The accused was running the entire operation from two rooms inside the poultry farm. Hence, action was taken to demolish the illegal construction,” the SP said, adding that the crackdown will continue.

Investigations revealed that Anil and Subhash initially started with poppy husk smuggling. Subhash used to transport poppy husk from Neemuch in his car, while Anil accompanied him on 5-7 trips, earning Rs 5,000 per trip.

The contraband was supplied to hotels and dhabas. Later, Anil independently began sourcing poppy husk from Pappu Gurjar, a highway dhaba operator in Neemuch, and selling it to an acquaintance in Taranagar, saving Rs 500-700 per kg.

During this phase, he was caught once by the police. Anil was finally arrested on December 14 after he arrived in Sikar with one kg of MDMA to deliver a consignment. He was caught by the Maharashtra ANC at the Milan Hotel near the Collectorate around 6.30 a.m. During interrogation, Anil revealed details about his associates.

When police attempted to nab another accused, Bijju, in Sikar, he managed to escape in his Swift car.

Following this, police took Anil to the poultry farm in Nand ka Bas, where the MD drug factory, machinery, and chemicals were recovered. Police officials said further arrests are likely as the investigation continues.

