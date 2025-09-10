Drug abuse poses huge challenges in Mizo society: CM Lalduhoma

Aizawl, Sep 10 (IANS) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma said on Wednesday that drug abuse has created immense challenges in society, which necessitated the establishment of the short-stay drug de-addiction centre in the state.

During the visit to Hulhhliap Short Stay Centre, the Chief Minister said that since the government alone could not set up such a drug de-addiction centre, the Young Mizo Association (YMA), Mizo Hmeichhe Insuihkhawm Pawl (MHIP) and the Synod were entrusted to manage such centres under Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode.

The YMA and the MHIP are the two influential NGOs in Mizoram and doing all sorts of social activities and are active in youth and women empowerment.

Lalduhoma, a former IPS officer, stressed that those struggling with drug addiction are in urgent need of support and those who can recover must be provided with proper guidance, counselling, and skill training opportunities to rebuild their lives. In this regard, the Hulhhliap Short Stay Centre has been carefully designed to address these needs in a holistic manner, he said.

Addressing the inmates, the Chief Minister urged them to remain determined in their recovery journey, assuring them that they can overcome their struggles and become important citizens for their community and state. He added that the hardships they have faced are not unique and should not be taken as excuses for wrongdoing, but as challenges to overcome with courage and resilience.

Lalduhoma was accompanied by Lalrinpuii, Minister for the Social Welfare Department. An official said that the Hulhhliap Short Stay Centre provides a structured 20-day programme combining medical detoxification, psychological counselling, and spiritual renewal through camping organised by the Synod Revival Department. This is followed by three months of close monitoring under the Referral Task Group to ensure continued progress.

For those who are able to remain free from addiction, the centre further equips them with skill training in trades such as food processing, electrical works, and aluminium fabrication, enabling them to reintegrate into society with dignity and livelihood opportunities, the official said.

The Hulhhliap Short Stay Centre was originally designed to accommodate 150 persons at a time.

According to the official, due to high demand, the first batch admitted 256 persons, the second batch 544, and the ongoing third batch 208 persons. Each batch runs for 20 days -- 10 days of detoxification, 5 days of psychological counselling, and 5 days of camping -- organised by the Synod Revival Department. So far, 11 persons have completed training in Food Processing (with practical sessions), 28 are currently training as Electrical Technicians, and 18 are in Aluminium Fabrication.

A study of the first two batches revealed that 74 per cent of participants are now free from addiction. The fourth batch is scheduled to begin this month.

Meanwhile, the Mizoram government, on September 1, launched a four-month-long special campaign and anti-drug operation to curb the illegal trade of drugs and their menace.

Mizoram's Inspector General of Police (IGP), H. Ramthlengliana, said that the special campaign as well as intensive operation would continue till December 31.

"The police, various other law-enforcing agencies, in collaboration with the YMA and village chiefs, would undertake the campaign in all drug-affected localities, villages and bordering areas of all 11 districts of Mizoram," the IGP told IANS. The IPS officer said that Mizoram is the first state among the eight Northeastern states to launch such a huge anti-drug campaign-cum-operation to eradicate the drug-related menace in the state.

A variety of drugs, especially highly addictive methamphetamine tablets and heroin and different types of contraband, including exotic animals, are often illegally traded through six districts in Mizoram -- Champhai, Siaha, Lawngtlai, Hnahthial, Saitual, and Serchhip -- which share unfenced borders of 510 km with Myanmar. From Mizoram, these drugs are ferried to other parts of the country and abroad, including Bangladesh, through Assam and Tripura.

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma earlier said that drug abuse remains the biggest threat to the state. The Chief Minister had said that the state lies within close proximity to the 'Golden Triangle', a region notorious for drug trafficking.

Calling for collective efforts to fight the menaces of both drug abuse, smuggling of narcotics and spread of HIV/AIDS, Lalduhoma said that it is a struggle for both physical and spiritual well-being of all people. The Mizoram government has started the recruitment process to form a Mizo Territorial Army battalion to deal with drug trafficking and other law and order-related issues.

