Driver stripped, thrashed for 'sexually harassing' minor girl in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Sep 11 (IANS) A bus driver was stripped and thrashed for "sexually harassing" a minor girl during her journey from the Basaveshwaranagar police station limits in Bengaluru on Thursday, police said.

The accused was identified as Arif.

According to the police, the incident occurred on a sleeper bus en route from Hyderabad to Bengaluru.

As soon as the vehicle arrived in Basaveshwaranagar, the victim's mother and brother dragged Arif off the bus and confronted him about the sexual harassment. Arif confessed to the crime, joined his hands in apology, and pleaded to be spared.

Family members and other people who had gathered at the scene thrashed him and tore his clothes.

Acting on the information, the police rushed to the spot and took the accused into custody.

The victim's mother told the media, "My minor daughter had gone to Hyderabad to stay with her elder sister. On Wednesday night, my elder daughter called me to say that her sister had boarded the bus to Bengaluru. The accused driver did unspeakable things to my daughter on the bus. I can't describe the harassment of our girl in words."

"I don't know what action the police are going to take, but I won't spare him," the mother stated.

According to the police, a 15-year-old girl had asked the driver to recharge her mobile phone.

"After some time, when she asked for her mobile back, the accused, Arif, told her that he would give it back only if she kissed him. Afterwards, the accused repeatedly came to her seat and "sexually harassed" her," the police said.

The police said that despite the girl's opposition and resistance, the accused continued to "harass" her.

The girl called her mother and informed her about the harassment by the driver on the bus, the police said.

The police have taken up further investigation, and more details about the incident are yet to emerge.

--IANS

mka/svn