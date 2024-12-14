DRDO Organizes Annual 'Rajbhasha Sangoshthi' in Tezpur to Promote Hindi in Defence Technology

Tezpur (Assam): Defence Research and Development Organisation's (DRDO) Soldier Support System cluster successfully hosted its annual Rajbhasha Sangoshthi on the theme "Viksit Bharat Mein Raksha Prodyogiki Ka Yogdan" at Tezpur.

According to a release, the event was organized by the Tezpur-based Defence Research Laboratory (DRL) in association with DPARO&M, DRDO HQ Delhi from December 12-13. Over 80 participants from various DRDO laboratories across the country attended the conference and presented scientific findings in Hindi to promote scientific discourse in the national language.

The primary objective of this congregation was to foster the dissemination of scientific knowledge through Hindi, enhancing understanding and appreciation of defence technology's role in building the "Viksit Bharat".

Professor Shambhu Nath Singh, Vice Chancellor of Tezpur University graced the inaugural session as the Chief Guest and delivered his speech focusing on Hindi's significance in scientific communication and national integration. Dr Sunil Sharma, Director, DPARO&M, DRDO HQ, Arun Chaudhary, Director DIITM, DRDO HQ and Brig Sujit Upadhyay, Brig EME 4 Corps, also graced the event as guests of honour, the release said.

The program began with a welcome address by Dr DV Kamboj, Director DRL, who highlighted the importance of using Hindi for writing scientific articles and encouraged participants to continue promoting Hindi in their academic and professional endeavours. Over the two-day event, various distinguished speakers, including eminent scientists and representatives from DRDO's different technological clusters, deliberated on topics related to defence technology in Hindi and its role in Viksit Bharat. Lectures were also delivered by faculty members from Tezpur University.

The event concluded on December 13, with a valedictory function in which Dr PK Bora, Director, NERIWALM, Tezpur was present as chief guest who emphasized the vital role of Hindi in scientific communication. KC Vikram, DIG SSB graced the occasion as guest of honour. His address underscored the necessity of integrating the language in advancing both defence technology and scientific collaboration in India. (ANI)