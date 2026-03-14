DRDO chief Samir Kamat stresses innovation, indigenisation

New Delhi, March 14 (IANS) Aiming to boost civil-military synergy, DRDO Chairman Samir V. Kamat highlighted the organisation’s strategic imperative, innovation excellence, indigenisation and dual-use technologies while addressing the students and faculty of Defence Services Staff College (DSSC), an official said on Saturday.

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He also shared insights into the DRDO’s future vision during the interaction aimed at strengthening civil-military synergy towards Atmanirbhar Bharat, said the official in a statement.

Earlier, General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff, engaged with 40 industry and startup leaders from the Indian space ecosystem at a Confederation of Indian Industry discussion on “Enhancing Space Capabilities in the Indian Defence Sector”.

The interaction saw participation of G. Satheesh Reddy, Member, National Security Advisory Board NSAB, along with representatives from DRDO, ISRO and the DSA.

An official statement said that the CDS also visited an electronics company to witness new capabilities.

General Anil Chauhan witnessed state-of-the-art design and manufacturing capabilities across advanced defence, space, aerospace and electronics systems.

“Discussions were focused on future systems for combat preparedness and strengthening indigenous technological capabilities for the #ArmedForces,” said the official on social media.

The CDS also addressed the team, sharing insights on the evolving operational landscape and the critical role of industry in enhancing the operational and future readiness of India’s Armed Forces, said the statement.

In another development, the Commandant of the College of Defence Management, along with Faculty Members, visited the Naval War College.

“During the visit, they interacted with the Commandant and Directing Staff. The #CDM team was briefed on the diverse courses conducted at the college and the continuous initiatives undertaken to achieve targeted learning outcomes,” said an official on social media.

The visit highlighted the spirit of mutual learning and exchange of best practices between the two premier institutions.

It also reaffirmed the shared vision towards greater integration of training institutions, aimed at developing curricula aligned with contemporary and future operational challenges, he said.

--IANS

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