Dragging my minor children into political controversy crosses all limits: Gaurav Gogoi

Guwahati, Feb 9 (IANS) Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president and Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi on Monday strongly criticised Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for allegedly dragging his minor children into a political controversy, calling the move unacceptable and crossing all limits of political decency.

Addressing a press conference here, Gogoi said political battles should be fought strictly between leaders and must never involve children.

He expressed anguish over references made to his five-year-old and nine-year-old children, stating that such remarks had no place in public discourse.

“I am prepared to face any personal attack directed at me, but I will not remain silent if my children, Congress workers or ordinary citizens are targeted,” Gogoi said, warning that he would pursue the issue “to the very end” if such actions continued.

He cautioned the Chief Minister against pushing personal matters further.

Accusing CM Sarma of lowering the dignity of political debate, Gogoi said the Chief Minister had gone to the extent of disclosing details related to his children.

“We also know about his family; everyone knows it. But we have never resorted to such conduct,” he said, adding that the remarks had brought embarrassment to Assam.

Questioning the veracity of the claims being circulated, Gogoi alleged that false information was being deliberately spread.

He said the issue was serious enough to warrant the Supreme Court’s attention and suggested that the apex court should take suo motu cognisance of the matter.

“Do not force me into a situation where I have to respond,” Gogoi said, issuing a stern warning.

Speaking about his family, the Congress MP said his wife is an independent individual and is fully capable of taking care of their children.

Drawing a personal parallel, he said he was largely raised by his mother and that his children were being brought up in a similar manner.

“When they turn 18, they will make their own decisions,” he added.

Gogoi said the press conference was not meant for political theatrics but to uphold the dignity of the media and the people of Assam.

He asserted that dragging children into political attacks had “shamed the state” and was unbecoming of someone holding the Chief Minister’s office. “I am in politics to raise issues concerning the people of Assam. Let the people decide,” he said.

--IANS

tdr/dpb