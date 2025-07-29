Don't please terrorists hiding in Pak: BJP MLA Ram Kadam slams Oppn over Op Sindoor debate

New Delhi, July 29 (IANS) Amid the ongoing political storm over Operation Sindoor, BJP MLA Ram Kadam has come down heavily on the Opposition, accusing it of demoralising India's armed forces and indirectly "pleasing the terrorists hiding in Pakistan".

"The opposition in the country needs to remember that their conduct and behaviour should not be such that it ends up pleasing the terrorists hiding in Pakistan," Kadam told IANS, in a scathing response to criticism surrounding the government's counter-terror operations.

"What exactly is the opposition trying to say? Do they not trust our brave soldiers? The entire world has acknowledged how we dismantled terrorist infrastructures in Pakistan, but what about our opposition?"

He further added, "In the past, we witnessed an era when Pakistani terrorists would enter our country, carry out attacks and leave unchallenged. The previous governments did not have the courage to strike them inside their territory. Under all circumstances, whenever terrorism from across the border raised its head and targeted us, we went into their territory and struck down Pakistani terrorists. This is happening only under the strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Calling the Opposition's approach "deliberate ignorance," Kadam said, "The opposition is well aware of the reality and knows very clearly how strongly the Indian government has dealt with Pakistani terrorists. But those who choose to remain asleep cannot be awakened, no matter how many answers you give them. This drama being enacted by the opposition, pretending to be unaware, is completely intentional."

The remarks come as a high-voltage debate continues in Parliament over Operation Sindoor, India's retaliatory response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people, including many tourists.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed the Lok Sabha on Monday, declaring, "Let this be a clear message to those who encourage terrorism, India will hit back harder and stronger."

He confirmed that over 100 terrorists were neutralised during the operation and nine terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir were destroyed.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also briefed the House on the international diplomatic efforts that backed India's military strategy.

The Congress-led Opposition has demanded answers on the Pahalgam security lapse, alleged military aircraft losses, and US President Donald Trump's reported claims of intervening in India-Pakistan matters.

The government has expressed full readiness to debate all issues.

--IANS

rs/svn