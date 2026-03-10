‘Don’t panic’: Odisha govt reviews LPG and fuel supply chain​

Bhubaneswar, March 10 (IANS) Amid the escalating conflict in the Middle East, which has triggered fears of a fuel shortage, the Chief Secretary of Odisha, Anu Garg, on Tuesday advised consumers in the state not to panic, assuring them that there is adequate stock of cooking gas (LPG), petrol, and diesel available in the state.​

According to an official statement, the Chief Secretary reviewed the availability of cooking gas (LPG), petrol, and diesel in the state during a meeting held in the conference hall of the Lokseva Bhawan here on Tuesday. ​

The crucial meeting was attended by the Principal Secretary of the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Department, Sanjay Kumar Singh, along with officials of Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) engaged in the supply of petroleum products, including IOCL, HPCL, and BPCL.​

In the meeting, a detailed discussion was held on the distribution process and supply chain management of LPG from oil refineries and depots to distributors and retail outlets. ​

The state government noted that officials of the oil companies informed the meeting that there is no problem regarding the supply of LPG to households. ​

The OMC officials also assured that there is no issue in the supply of cooking gas to educational institutions and hospitals.​

The Chief Secretary instructed the oil companies to maintain a balanced supply chain to ensure the smooth and convenient availability of cooking gas, petrol, and diesel.​

In the meeting, the FS&CW Department and the oil marketing company authorities were requested to regularly disseminate necessary information and create public awareness about the availability of LPG, petrol, and diesel through various media platforms, including banners, posters, and messages to consumers’ mobile phones.​

Oil companies have also been instructed to send a daily report to the FS&CW Department on the availability of cooking gas and fuel in the state, similar to the report they submit to the Government of India, to monitor and ensure proper supply chain management.​

After reviewing the situation, the Chief Secretary stated that there is an adequate supply of cooking gas (LPG) in the state and advised the public not to panic.​

The Hotel & Restaurant Association of Odisha (HRAO) on Tuesday wrote a letter to Union Minister for Petroleum & Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, drawing his attention towards the recent stoppage/restriction in the supply of commercial LPG gas cylinders to hotels and restaurants in several metropolitan cities. ​

The body sought the union minister’s intervention and asked him to take immediate steps to restore and ensure an uninterrupted supply of commercial LPG cylinders to hotels and restaurants across the country.​

“Timely intervention from the Ministry will help prevent operational disruptions and ensure that the tourism and hospitality sector continues to serve visitors smoothly. We shall be grateful for your kind consideration and prompt action in this matter,” wrote Dr. J K Mohanty, Chairman, HRAO.

