Domestic worker smashes puppy to death inside apartment lift in Bengaluru; CCTV footage sparks outrage

Bengaluru, Nov 3 (IANS) A shocking incident has been reported from an apartment building in Bagalur, Bengaluru, on Monday, where a domestic worker brutally killed a puppy by smashing it to the floor inside a lift. The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Bagalur police station in Bengaluru.

Raashi Poojari, the owner of the deceased pet, lodged a police complaint against the maid involved in the act. The accused has been identified as Pupalatha, who was hired specifically to take care of the dog.

The woman was being paid for looking after the pet and had also been provided with accommodation and food at her employer’s residence.

According to the preliminary investigation, the accused committed this cruel act while taking the dog out for a walk. The incident took place on October 31 but came to light only recently. After killing the pet, the woman was seen in CCTV footage carrying the dead puppy in one hand and walking out of the lift.

Pupalatha had been working at Raashi’s home for a few months. The puppy, named Goofy, died as a result of the brutal act inside the lift. Once the CCTV footage surfaced, Raashi filed a police complaint. The footage showing the accused pulling the dog’s body by its leash and walking out of the lift has sparked public outrage.

The CCTV clip has since gone viral, leading to widespread condemnation from animal lovers. It shows the woman swinging and repeatedly smashing the small dog to the floor by its leash — an act of shocking cruelty.

After killing the dog, Pushpalatha had fabricated a story claiming that the puppy had accidentally fallen while coming out of the lift. However, when the pet’s owner questioned the security personnel about the incident, she received details that raised suspicion.

Upon checking the CCTV footage, the cruel act came to light. A case has been registered against Pushpalatha at the Bagalur police station.

Animal welfare activists have expressed strong outrage over the incident. The police have launched an investigation. The pet owner stated that there had been no prior issues with Pupalatha. Further investigation is underway.

--IANS

mka/rad