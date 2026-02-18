DMDK to announce alliance decision 'at the right time', says Premalatha Vijayakanth

Chennai, Feb 18 (IANS) Premalatha Vijayakanth, general secretary of the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), has said her party would announce its decision on an electoral alliance at an appropriate time, even as she signalled openness to the idea of a coalition government with a share in power in Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to reporters at the Chennai airport, Premalatha said the party leadership was carefully evaluating its options ahead of the forthcoming Assembly elections.

"We will take a considered decision on alliances at the right time," she said, indicating that discussions were underway but declining to share specifics.

Commenting on the State's recent Budget, she struck a cautious note.

Referring to the government's claim that the Budget carried 30 key announcements, she said she would respond in detail only after studying the document fully.

"With just about three months left for the elections, can all these announcements realistically be implemented? Or are they meant to be carried forward by a new government? These are valid questions that need answers," she said.

Premalatha added that Tamil Nadu deserved a government that would not merely make announcements but effectively implement schemes that genuinely benefit the people.

She emphasised the need for fiscal responsibility and timely execution of welfare and development measures.

On the possibility of a coalition regime, she said such a development could mark a "positive change" for the State.

"If an opportunity arises for a coalition government in Tamil Nadu with a share in power, it would be good. That would be a positive shift. Let the election results come," she remarked, leaving the door open for post-poll alignments as well.

Referring to a recent event at the Isha Centre, Premalatha said she had met Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and L. Murugan, former Tamil Nadu Minister S.P. Velumani, and Ministers from Puducherry as a courtesy call.

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to the State, she said, "If his visit brings good to Tamil Nadu, we will welcome it," underscoring her party's stated focus on the State's welfare over political positioning.

