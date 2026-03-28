DMDK announces 10 candidates for Tamil Nadu polls​

Chennai, March 28 (IANS) The Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) on Saturday released its list of 10 candidates for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, signalling a calibrated mix of legacy, experience, and generational transition within the party.​

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At the forefront of the list is party general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth, who will contest from Vridhachalam, a constituency closely associated with the late party founder Vijayakanth, fondly remembered as “Captain.” ​

The decision to field Premalatha from Vridhachalam is seen as a strategic and emotional move aimed at reinforcing the party’s historical roots and reconnecting with its core support base.​

In a clear indication of the party’s push toward grooming the next generation, the DMDK has fielded its youth wing secretary, V. Vijaya Prabhakaran, son of Premalatha and Vijayakanth, from Virudhunagar. ​

His candidature highlights the party’s effort to balance continuity with renewal as it seeks to remain relevant in a highly competitive political landscape.​

Among other key candidates, senior leader V. Elangovan will contest from Dharmapuri, while former Member of the Legislative Assembly R. Mohanraj has been nominated from Salem (West). ​

The party has also given tickets to A.R. Elangovan (Omalur), former MLAs L. Venkatesan (Mailam) and D. Murugesan (Pallavaram), along with D. Krishnamurthy (Tiruttani), K.B. Prathab (Gudiyatham), and T.P. Saravanan (Polur).​

The DMDK is contesting these 10 seats as part of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam‑led Secular Progressive Alliance, positioning itself as a supporting force within the broader coalition. ​

Party leaders confirmed that all candidates will contest under the party’s traditional “Murasu” (drum) symbol, a key identifier of its political identity.​

Political observers note that the party’s candidate selection reflects a deliberate attempt to blend seasoned leadership with fresh faces while also leveraging Vijayakanth's enduring legacy. ​

The choice of constituencies and candidates suggests a focused strategy aimed at consolidating pockets of influence rather than spreading resources thin.​

With the elections fast approaching, the DMDK’s announcement marks a crucial step in its campaign preparations, as it seeks to translate legacy appeal and alliance strength into electoral gains.​

--IANS

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