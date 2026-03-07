Disproportionate assets case: Raids conducted at multiple locations linked to BDO in Bihar

Patna, March 7 (IANS) The Bihar Vigilance Department on Saturday raided multiple locations linked to a Block Development Officer (BDO) in the state in connection with a disproportionate assets case.

According to Vigilance Department officials, the raids targeted the premises of Krishna Ram, the BDO of Sursand block in Sitamarhi district.

Vigilance teams simultaneously searched several locations linked to the officer as part of the investigation.

Sources said that the raids were conducted at Krishna Ram's rented residence in the Rajabazar area of Motihari as well as his ancestral home in Tikaita village.

Teams from the Vigilance Department also carried out searches at other suspected properties linked to the officer.

During the operation, officials examined documents, bank records, property papers, and other important files to verify allegations that the officer had accumulated assets beyond his known sources of income.

Officials said the department had been receiving complaints about the officer amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

After a preliminary inquiry reportedly found substance in the allegations, the Vigilance Department obtained a search warrant from the court and initiated the raids.

Investigators are now assessing the extent of the officer's movable and immovable properties and comparing them with his legitimate income during his government service.

The search operation was still underway at the time of reporting, and officials expect the recovery of several important documents related to the case.

The Bihar Vigilance Department stated that the full details will emerge after the investigation is completed.

If the allegations are proven, further legal action will be taken against the officer.

The raids have created a stir within administrative circles, with many officials closely watching the developments.

The Bihar Vigilance Department is conducting regular raids against government officials who were allegedly involved in bribery cases of disproportionate assets cases.

According to an official, 28 cases were registered against officials involved in graft charges in the first two months of this year.

