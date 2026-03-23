'Dignity of language must be maintained': Chirag Paswan slams Mamata Banerjee for remarks on PM Modi

New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Monday hit out at Mamata Banerjee over her recent remarks targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging political leaders to maintain decorum during the election season.

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“It is election time, and care must be taken that the dignity of language is not violated. During the Bihar elections, we saw how even the Prime Minister's mother was abused. The opposition, in its desperation to win elections, is willing to stoop to any level and lose all restraint. This is wrong...” Paswan said.

The criticism comes amid escalating political tensions ahead of upcoming elections, with several BJP leaders targeting CM Banerjee’s statements.

BJP Bihar President, Sanjay Saraogi, also criticised the West Bengal Chief Minister, saying, “Mamata Banerjee’s policies, which appear to be arrogant and divisive, are reflected in her behaviour. It seems she has begun to feel that she may be on her way out of Bengal, which is evident in the way she speaks and expresses herself...”

Echoing similar sentiments, Bihar Minister Ram Kripal Yadav said, “Mamata Banerjee will not be able to maintain her hold on power in West Bengal, no matter what she does. Anti-incumbency is strongly against her, and all her MLAs will lose. I believe she should now step down from power...”

In West Bengal, BJP leader Dilip Ghosh also responded strongly to CM Banerjee’s remarks.

“Mamata Banerjee is calling PM Modi a ‘Ghuspaithiya’. When Yusuf Pathan comes here, Shatrughan Sinha can come from Bihar, but they are not ‘Ghuspaithiyas'. Those coming from Bangladesh, like the Rohingyas, are also not ‘Ghuspaithiyas’...” he told IANS.

He further added, “CCTV cameras will be installed everywhere, and the Election Commission will keep an eye. Why is Mamata Banerjee installing CCTV? Because there are rifts and conspiracies happening within her party.”

The political row stems from remarks made by CM Banerjee at an Eid gathering earlier, where she dubbed Prime Minister Modi the “biggest infiltrator” and accused the Centre of attempting to “rob” people of their voting rights through the SIR process.

Addressing the gathering, she said that several names had been deleted from the voters’ list, adding, “Many of your names have been deleted from the voters’ list, for which I ran from Calcutta High Court to the Supreme Court of India in Delhi.”

The exchange highlights intensifying rhetoric between the ruling party at the Centre and opposition leaders, as the election approaches.

--IANS

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