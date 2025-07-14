Dharmendra Pradhan meets Odisha victim's family, asserts none will be spared

Bhubaneswar, July 14 (IANS) Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday visited the Burn Centre at AIIMS Bhubaneswar and met the family members of Soumyashree Bisi, the victim student pursuing B.Ed at FM Autonomous College, Balasore, who attempted self-immolation on Saturday over alleged harassment by the Head of Department (HOD), Samir Kumar Sahu.

The Union Minister also interacted with the team of doctors treating the critically injured girl.

Speaking to media persons after the visit, Pradhan made it clear that justice will be served and no one involved in the incident will be spared. He condemned the incident as “deeply unfortunate and highly disturbing,” stating that it reflects a grave failure in the academic ecosystem.

Pradhan said the Odisha government has already initiated disciplinary and legal proceedings, and more stringent actions will follow. He added that preliminary action has been taken in the case, and the police are actively probing the matter. The Minister added that whoever is responsible — whether in uniform or position — will not be spared.

“There are over 800 colleges in Odisha. This incident has exposed serious lapses in campus safety and student support systems. We need urgent reforms and strict enforcement of guidelines across all institutions,” Pradhan said. Calling for accountability, the Minister added, “Those in positions of responsibility should introspect. If anyone is found negligent or complicit, stepping down is the ethical and moral course of action.”

Pradhan, who also serves as a Member of Parliament from Odisha, said he visited the victim’s family not only as a Union Minister but as a concerned guardian. “This is not just an institutional failure — it’s a humanitarian crisis. I stand with the family and assure them of full support from both the Centre and the State,” he said. The Minister concluded by calling the incident “a wake-up call” for the education system and emphasised that the girl’s life and dignity must be protected at all costs.

Meanwhile, the victim Soumyashree’s brother demanded justice, alleging negligence and failure of the college administration in protecting his sister. “The way the college handled the issue was completely irresponsible. There had been ongoing disputes. My sister was mentally disturbed due to the treatment she received. We believe that the authorities, including the Principal, should be held accountable,” alleged Soumyashree’s brother. He also sought the intervention of the Chief Minister, Mohan Charan Majhi, to ensure strict punishment for the culprits.

Regarding communication with the Chief Minister or other higher authorities, he stated, “We want justice. The Chief Minister should intervene. A fair and thorough investigation must be done. Anyone found guilty must be punished, no matter how senior they are.”

