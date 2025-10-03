Dharmasthala has come under ideological attack: BJP leader BL Santhosh

Udupi (Karnataka), Oct 3 (IANS) Referring to the Dharmasthala case, BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santhosh said that there has been an ideological attack on Dharmasthala in Karnataka.

"They have tasted blood. Through ideological politics, they had tasted a bit of blood at Sabarimala. They also tasted blood at Isha Ashram and Shani Shingnapur. Now they are continuing this attempt at Dharmasthala," he stated.

Speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the district BJP office on Friday, in Udupi city, Santosh said that Dharmasthala has come under an ideological assault. Three years ago, there was a similar attack on the Udupi Krishna Mutt, and soon, another holy place, Moodbidri, too, will face such an attack, he claimed.

"Those responsible for this attack must be punished. Even those spreading false propaganda must be punished. We must take a pledge in our office to fight this,” he urged.

“This is not an attack on an individual or an institution. This is an attack on our faith, our belief, and our values. For some reason, the attack on Udupi was set aside for now, but it may pick up again anytime. Attacks are being carried out on the Hindu faith and on the very core of our traditions. Cows, the family system, values, pilgrimage centres – these are their targets,” he stressed.

“There was continuous false propaganda against the Kumbh Mela. They spread rumours that attending the Kumbh would bring diseases that don’t even exist in the world. But the faith of this country is very strong. After such allegations, the number of devotees increased by crores. We will face this challenge head-on. Our society is strong. We will respond firmly to this challenge to our nation and our culture,” he asserted.

“At times our heads may turn, and we may begin to think of ourselves, but in the BJP such a mindset has no place. From the days of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh until today, the roots of the organisation remain. Because of those roots, we now see the branches, offshoots, and even trunks of the tree,” he stated.

He further said that leaders from other parties, who ideologically and politically integrated themselves into the BJP, have also enriched the party.

“Three types of people are essential for any political organisation: the roots, the shoots, and those who graft and strengthen the tree from time to time. Along with natural growth, even non-natural expansion is needed to make sure our organisation develops with the skills demanded by the times,” he remarked.

Santhosh stated, "Many people have directly contributed, many indirectly, some morally, and others physically to help the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Udupi district attain its present form."

District President Kuthyar Naveen Shetty, MP Kota Srinivas Poojary, State General Secretary and MLA V. Sunil Kumar and others were present.

