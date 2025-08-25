Dharmasthala case: SIT capable, no need for NIA probe, says Karnataka Home Minister

Mysuru (Karnataka), Aug 25 (IANS) Responding to the Karnataka BJP’s demand to hand over the investigation of the alleged Dharmasthala mass grave case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Home Minister G. Parameshwara stated on Monday that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the matter is capable and efficient, and there is no need for an NIA probe.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru on Monday, HM Parameshwara said, “In my opinion, the SIT is efficient and capable of conducting the investigation. They are carrying out the probe effectively, and there is no need for an NIA investigation. We are ensuring the investigation is conducted with utmost care by senior officers.”

When asked about the BJP’s criticism of the SIT probe, HM Parameshwara responded, “During the session, I have already given an answer regarding the Dharmasthala case. The SIT has been constituted to bring out the truth before the people, and its investigation is still underway. I have observed many statements being made, but such remarks will not reveal the truth.”

“Only through investigation can the truth be brought out, not through statements. I request everyone to stop making comments. If the investigation is allowed to proceed smoothly without interference, the complete truth will emerge,” he added.

HM Parameshwara further said, “I have already stated in the Assembly that the issue should not be politicised and that religion should not be brought into this case. The focus should be on uncovering the truth regarding the case. The unknown complainant, Chinnaiah, will be investigated. He has already been taken into custody and has given several statements.”

“The SIT will analyse his statements and finally submit its report to the government. Until then, we need to wait,” he urged.

When asked about the demand for a narco-analysis test of complainant Chinnaiah, the Home Minister replied, “Who are we to dictate the course of the investigation? Those handling the case will proceed as per the requirements. Can we prescribe how the investigation should be done?”

Commenting on the BJP’s rallies to Dharmasthala from Mysuru and Mandya on Friday, HM Parameshwara said, “I don’t know why they are carrying out rallies. If they want to take darshan of Lord Manjunatha, why should we stop them? Let them go to Dharmasthala in 500 cars if not 100, take the blessings of Lord Manjunatha, and return. When the time comes, we will also go there.”

“We will not try to control or regulate them in this regard. They themselves are saying they are going to Dharmasthala for darshan,” he clarified.

Regarding a time frame for the probe, HM Parameshwara stated, “We cannot fix a time frame for the investigation. The SIT will proceed based on the evidence collected during the course of the probe. We have instructed them to complete the investigation at the earliest, and they are working accordingly. The SIT will look into all matters concerning complainant Chinnaiah.”

Answering another question, Parameshwara said, “The Centre has been releasing funds for the modernisation of the police department, so we cannot say they haven’t given anything. But we are demanding more. The Chief Minister and I have sought Rs 1,650 crore from the Union Home Minister to build houses for policemen. These funds have not been released, nor have we received any communication. The CM has also pointed out that the Centre has not provided the state’s due share of funds for projects.”

--IANS

mka/rad