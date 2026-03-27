Devotion sweeps nation: Ram Navami celebrated with grandeur from Ayodhya to Puri

Ayodhya, March 27 (IANS) A wave of devotion and spiritual fervour engulfed the country on Friday as millions of devotees thronged temples on the auspicious occasion of Chaitra Navami, marking the birth anniversary of Lord Ram. From Ayodhya to Patna, Puri to Belagavi, scenes of faith, celebration, and cultural vibrancy unfolded as devotees lined up in long queues to seek 'darshan' and offer prayers.

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In Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram, an unprecedented surge of devotees flooded the holy city, turning it into a sea of humanity. Since as early as 3.00 a.m., pilgrims have been taking holy dips in the sacred Saryu River, believing it to cleanse sins and bring spiritual merit. The Ram Path witnessed dense crowds, with devotees chanting hymns and slogans in praise of Lord Ram. The atmosphere was charged with devotion as thousands gathered to celebrate the divine occasion.

A massive crowd thronged the Ram Janmabhoomi site to catch a glimpse of Ram Lalla. Pilgrims from across India and even abroad arrived in large numbers, expressing deep faith and joy after offering prayers. Many devotees also appreciated the infrastructural and developmental initiatives undertaken in Ayodhya, attributing improved facilities to the efforts of the government.

Meanwhile, in Prayagraj, a similar spiritual spectacle was witnessed at the sacred Sangam -- the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers. On the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri, devotees gathered in large numbers to take ritual dips during the auspicious Brahma Muhurat. Alongside the holy bath, pilgrims performed charitable acts and offered prayers for prosperity, happiness, and global well-being. Priests and devotees described the occasion as deeply significant, symbolising purification and divine connection.

In Bihar's Patna, Ram Navami celebrations were equally vibrant, with devotees flocking to temples across the city. BJP National President Nitin Nabin visited the renowned Mahavir Temple to offer prayers, joining thousands of devotees in celebrating the festival with devotion and enthusiasm.

In Puri, devotees gathered at the Shri Ram Temple to mark the occasion with special prayers and rituals. A unique highlight this year was the rare attire and special decoration of Lord Ram, which drew large crowds eager to witness the divine spectacle. Devotees expressed immense joy as they participated in rituals and sought blessings.

In Belagavi, the festival was celebrated with grandeur and cultural enthusiasm. Colourful processions featuring tableaux of Lord Rama moved through the streets, accompanied by music, dance, and devotional songs. People of all ages participated in the celebrations, creating a festive atmosphere marked by unity and joy.

Speaking on the occasion, a devotee, Balaram Barik, shared his sentiments: “Today, I have come to seek the blessings of Lord Shri Ramchandra Ji and Ram Lala. This sacred day is a matter of pride for Sanatan Dharma, as the birth anniversary of Lord Ram is being celebrated not just in Ayodhya but across the entire country. There is immense excitement, spiritual energy, and joy within us. It feels wonderful to witness such devotion everywhere.”

Ram Navami holds immense significance in Hindu tradition as it commemorates the birth of Lord Ram, believed to be the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu, born to King Dasharatha and Queen Kausalya in Ayodhya. The festival is considered one of the most important Hindu observances.

On this day, devotees engage in recitations of the Ramayana and Shrimad Bhagavatam, organise Ram Katha sessions, and participate in bhajans and kirtans. Temples are adorned with flowers and lights, while offerings of sweets and fruits are made to the deity. Many devotees also perform elaborate pujas at home, seeking divine blessings.

It is widely believed that observing Ram Navami with devotion brings positivity, removes negative influences, and fills one’s life with spiritual strength. While celebrations may vary from temple visits to home prayers, the essence remains the same: devotion to Lord Ram and the pursuit of righteousness and inner peace.

--IANS

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