Development taking place at fast space in MP's Balaghat where bloodshed was common: CM Yadav

Balaghat, Feb 9 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Monday that the Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) has been eradicated from the state, and it could only happen because of the sacrifices and exceptional bravery of security forces, who made it possible even before the deadline set by the Union government.

The Chief Minister made this statement while addressing a ceremonial event organised to give out-of-turn promotions to 60 Hawk Force personnel, who had displayed exceptional bravery in encounters with the Maoists, in Balaghat, which used to be considered one of the most Maoist-affected districts in Madhya Pradesh.

"Today, I can proudly say that Madhya Pradesh is Maoist-free and not a single Maoist is now available in the state. The Balaghat district, where bloodshed used to be common, is now peaceful," Chief Minister Yadav said, adding that the state government will hold a Cabinet meeting in Balaghat soon.

An official announcement that Madhya Pradesh has become Maoist-free was already made by Chief Minister Yadav on December 11, 2025, while the Union Home Minister Amit Shah has set a deadline to end Naxalism from the country, including in Madhya Pradesh, by March 31, 2026.

During his first visit to Balaghat after the district was declared as a Maoist-affected area, the Chief Minister, on this occasion, launched a short video film showcasing the police's tribute programme, the Ekal Kendra (single-teacher school) initiative, and the ISO certification of 32 police stations.

Chief Minister Yadav also unveiled a Martyrs' Memorial to preserve the memories of the security forces as well as the Madhya Pradesh Police personnel, who sacrificed their lives, during the battle against Maoists in the state for the past four decades.

He also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 27 development projects worth Rs 100.90 crore in Balaghat district.

Along with the out-of-turn promotions for the police and security forces personnel, job letters were handed over to 14 families of civilians who were martyred in the Maoist incidents.

The Chief Minister also felicitated the tribal teams that performed best at the Baiga festival and the CRPF personnel, who did excellent work in combating Naxalism.

--IANS

pd/khz