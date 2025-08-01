Despite repeated invites, Rahul Gandhi never responded: EC counters accusations (Lead)

New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) has strongly refuted the accusations by Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, who alleged that the poll body is complicit in “vote chori” (vote theft) to benefit the BJP.

Calling the claims “baseless,” the Commission reaffirmed its commitment to upholding the principles of free, fair, and transparent elections.

In a detailed response, the ECI sources revealed that despite making repeated efforts to engage with Rahul Gandhi, the Congress leader had shown no intent to formally communicate his concerns.

A letter and an email were both sent to Gandhi on June 12, 2025, inviting him to share evidence or engage in dialogue, sources said. However, there was no response from his end, they added.

Officials also pointed out that Gandhi has never submitted any letter, complaint, or formal representation to the Commission on any electoral issue so far.

The Commission expressed deep concern over the tone of Gandhi’s recent statements, which it said have not only made unsubstantiated allegations but also amounted to veiled threats directed at EC officials.

“It is very strange that instead of approaching the constitutional institution through due process, such wild and irresponsible statements are being made - and now even threats are being issued. This is deplorable,” said sources.

Despite this, the Election Commission said it would not be distracted by such politically charged rhetoric. It advised all election officials across the country to remain focused on their duties and to continue working with impartiality and transparency, refusing to be influenced by what it described as “politically motivated and baseless” remarks.

The remarks from the Commission come in response to Rahul Gandhi’s press interaction earlier this week, where he claimed that his party had “open and shut” evidence of alleged electoral fraud involving the ECI.

Describing the ‘evidence’ as an “atom bomb,” he warned that once it was made public, the Commission would have “no place to hide.”

He reiterated that irregularities had occurred in the 2023 Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, continued through the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, and extended to voter list ‘manipulations’ in Maharashtra.

This is not the first time Gandhi has cast doubt on the EC’s functioning. In June this year, he authored an article alleging “match-fixing” in the Maharashtra elections and suggested similar manipulation could occur “wherever the BJP is losing.”

In response, EC sources clarified at the time that the Commission would only respond officially if the Leader of the Opposition submitted a formal communication - something that has still not happened.

On Gandhi’s demand for CCTV footage from Maharashtra polling stations during the closing hours of voting, the Commission had clarified that such footage is legally accessible to a competent high court if an election petition is filed.

It underscored that institutional mechanisms for redressal are in place and must be followed by anyone raising concerns about the electoral process.

