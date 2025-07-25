'Desperate, baseless allegations': BJP, JD-U slam Rahul Gandhi over 'vote theft' remark

New Delhi, July 25 (IANS) A political storm erupted on Friday after the Election Commission dismissed Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's explosive allegation of "vote theft" during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal-United (JD-U) accusing him of lowering the dignity of his office and engaging in "desperate and destructive politics".

In a statement on Thursday, the Election Commission clarified that Gandhi’s allegations appeared to be an "afterthought", especially in the absence of any formal election petition filed within the stipulated time. According to the poll body, dissatisfied candidates or parties can file election petitions in the respective state’s high court within 45 days of the results' announcement. The Commission emphasised that unfounded public allegations cannot substitute for due legal process.

Reacting to the EC’s remarks, BJP MP and former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told IANS: "Every day, Rahul Gandhi targets a new state. This is not constructive opposition; it’s destructive politics. He is insulting the voters of Karnataka by questioning their choice. What makes it worse is that during the Lok Sabha elections, it was his own party’s government - Siddaramaiah's administration - that oversaw the revision of electoral rolls. The officials involved were his own: Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners... The entire administrative machinery was under his party’s control. It is truly unfortunate that the LoP is stooping to such a low level.”

BJP spokesperson Syed Shahnawaz Hussain also linked Gandhi’s remarks to an anticipated electoral defeat.

"After suffering losses in Maharashtra, Haryana, and Delhi, Rahul Gandhi is now dreading a complete wipeout in Bihar. Their own internal surveys suggest that the NDA is heading for a landslide victory, possibly crossing 200 seats. This fear is driving their rhetoric. Tejashwi Yadav, Rahul Gandhi, and the Mahagathbandhan are even contemplating boycotting elections, which reveals their lack of confidence.”

JD-U leaders were equally scathing in their criticism.

Senior party leader Madan Sahni said: "The Election Commission has rejected not only Rahul Gandhi’s claims but also similar allegations by Tejashwi Yadav. We fully support the Election Commission. It has carried out its responsibilities effectively and impartially. To question the credibility of such an institution without evidence is deeply irresponsible."

Vinay Kumar, another JD-U leader, offered a more sarcastic response, questioning the media’s attention to Gandhi’s remarks.

"Why do you even pay attention to him? The Election Commission has rejected his claims. He rarely makes fact-based statements. If he wins, the system is fair. If he loses, suddenly the system is broken. How can both be true?" he told IANS.

Kumar argued that the same electoral system has led to victories for various parties, including the Congress.

"When we win in Bengal, it's said Mamata (Banerjee) is popular. When we win in Maharashtra, we celebrate. The same Election Commission oversees those elections, too. It’s absurd to question the process only when the results don’t favour you. This baseless criticism shows they’ve already accepted defeat."

In contrast, Congress MLA Shakeel Ahmad Khan defended Gandhi’s stance and raised concerns about the EC’s impartiality.

“Who has rejected the claim? Of course, the Election Commission will reject it. When the Commission works in a biased manner, even valid concerns will be dismissed. The public knows what is happening,” he said.

On Thursday, Gandhi said that they have "concrete 100 per cent proof" that the Election Commission allowed cheating in a constituency in Karnataka. He also warned the poll panel that it would not get away with this "because we are going to come for you".

The Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer on Thursday also refused the charges of Gandhi, asserting that the electoral rolls are prepared transparently and copies were shared with the recognised parties.

"As informed by the Election Commission of India already, Electoral Rolls are shared with all recognised political parties. During Special Summary Revision-2024, which was taken up before the General Elections to Lok Sabha-2024, the copies of draft and final electoral rolls of all 224 assembly constituencies were provided to representatives of all registered and recognised political parties, including the Indian National Congress (INC)," CEO V. Anbukumar said.

