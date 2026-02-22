Depression in Bay of Bengal likely to bring rain in Bengal over next two days

Kolkata, Feb 22 (IANS) Rains are likely in some parts of West Bengal over the next two days due to a depression in the Bay of Bengal, the Regional Meteorological Centre said on Sunday.

As per the forecast, there is a possibility of light rain with thunderstorms in some districts of south Bengal as well as north Bengal on Monday and Tuesday.

Rain is likely in Jhargram, West Midnapore, East Midnapore, South 24 Parganas and North 24 Parganas districts in south Bengal. Apart from this, there will be dry weather in Bengal for the next seven days.

"A depression like situation has been created in the Bay of Bengal. Due to this, there is a possibility of rain in some districts. However, there is no forecast of heavy rain. Only light to moderate rain is likely," an official of the regional meteorological centre in Kolkata's Alipore said.

Meanwhile, due to a western disturbance, there is a possibility of rain in Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling, and Kalimpong districts in north Bengal.

The minimum temperature will increase slightly in the next two days across the state, being likely to go up by two degrees. The minimum temperature in Kolkata and surrounding areas may increase to 21 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature may go between 29 and 31 degrees Celsius.

Kolkata and the surrounding areas will have mainly cloudy skies on Sunday and Monday. After a long winter season, there is a possibility of rain in West Bengal. This may affect the agricultural sector as well. It is believed that potato cultivation may be damaged as this is the time to remove the crop to the cold storage.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature in Kolkata and surrounding areas on Saturday was 19.5 degrees Celsius, which is normal. The maximum temperature was 31.3 degrees Celsius, 0.8 degrees above normal. The relative humidity in the air was a minimum of 38 and a maximum of 83 per cent.

