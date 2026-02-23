Demise of my once comrade-in-arms has left me heartbroken: Mamata Banerjee on Mukul Roy’s death

Kolkata, Feb 23 (IANS) The news of the demise of veteran politician and once her virtual second-in-command in Trinamool Congress had left her totally broken, said West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Monday morning.

In her condolence message that she posted on the wall of her social media handle, the Chief Minister also described Roy as her once “comrade-in-arms”.

“I am deeply shocked and grieved by the sudden news of the demise of veteran politician Mukul Roy. He was my long-time political colleague and a comrade-in-arms in many political struggles. The news of his departure has left me heartbroken,” Chief Minister Banerjee said in her social media message.

According to her, Roy devoted his life to the party from the very inception of the Trinamool Congress. Incidentally, Roy was among the first nine leaders who approached the Election Commission of India (ECI) to form a new political party -- Trinamool Congress -- in the late nineties, which Mamata Banerjee founded after she parted ways with the Congress.

“He served as a Union Minister and enjoyed acceptability across all levels of the party. Later, he took a different path, only to return. His contributions to Bengal's politics and his organisational acumen are unforgettable. Regardless of party affiliations, the political circles will feel his absence,” Chief Minister Banerjee added.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to the family and admirers of this experienced leader and colleague. I will tell Shubhranshu: Steel yourself: In this crisis, we are with you,” she added.

Shubhranshu is Roy’s son, also a politician and former Trinamool Congress legislator.

Roy breathed his last a little after 1.30 a.m. on Monday, confirmed Subhranshu Roy.

He was under treatment for quite some time because of several medical complications, and he was not even responding to the treatment, according to his close associates.

He joined the BJP in 2017 and also successfully contested in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly polls from Krishnanagar (Uttar) Assembly constituency in Nadia district. However, he again joined the Trinamool Congress soon after the results were declared.

However, officially, he continued as a BJP legislator.

