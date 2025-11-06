Delhi winter plan: 250 temporary, 197 permanent shelters for homeless

New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS) The Delhi government, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, has prepared 250 new temporary shelters, in addition to the 197 permanent homes, to ensure that no homeless person is forced to sleep under the open sky during winter, an official said on Thursday.

The government’s objective is that every homeless person should receive shelter and safety under the Winter Action Plan, which will run from November 15 to March 15, the official said in a statement.

The Chief Minister stated that modern technology is being employed in this initiative to ensure not only comfort for the homeless but also the smooth and efficient operation of these shelters.

The Chief Minister said that her government is committed to ensuring that essential facilities reach the most marginalised sections of society.

“The Delhi Government is sensitive towards the needs of the poor, as they are often the hardest to reach. We are determined to take our services to them,” CM Gupta said.

She added that the Delhi government will ensure that no citizen sleeps under the open sky on cold winter nights. “These shelters are not merely roofs over one’s head but symbols of dignity and safety. Our government is committed to giving every homeless individual an equal opportunity to live with respect,” she said.

Under the Shelter Home Scheme of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), there are currently 197 operational shelters in the capital. These include 153 for men, 17 for women, 19 for families and children, and 8 for special categories such as persons affected by HIV, TB, or drug addiction.

Each shelter is equipped with beds, mattresses, sheets, pillows, blankets, electricity, mosquito control devices, water coolers, and CCTV security systems for women.

The Chief Minister announced that the 250 new temporary shelters have been prepared to provide relief to the homeless during the winter months.

These shelters will be set up across 120 locations in Delhi and will collectively accommodate about 2,500 people, with scope for expansion if required.

To further assist the homeless, rescue teams and a central control room are also being established. GPS-enabled rescue vans will operate from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. every night to safely transport homeless individuals from the streets to nearby shelters.

According to the Chief Minister, DUSIB has integrated digital technology for monitoring and rescue operations. The Rain Basera mobile application is used for reporting and tracking homeless citizens, while the Night Shelter Inspection App (NSIA) helps oversee shelter operations through GPS tracking and real-time data updates.

The Chief Minister also stated that a new policy has been introduced to improve the quality of shelters. A quality- and cost-based selection system is now being adopted for selecting agencies.

These agencies will be responsible for 24×7 operation, cleanliness, maintenance, fire safety, electrical systems, and overall security of the shelters, she said.

--IANS

rch/dan