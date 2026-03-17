Delhi: Two arms suppliers arrested, three pistols, 25 cartridges seized

New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) Two alleged arms suppliers have been arrested in northeast Delhi and three semi-automatic pistols along with 25 live cartridges recovered from their possession, police said on Tuesday.

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The arrests were made by a team of the Special Staff of the North-East District after receiving specific Intelligence inputs about illegal arms supply in the area.

According to police, the Special Staff team had been gathering information about individuals involved in the illegal trade of firearms and ammunition in the district.

Acting on a tip-off on March 12, a team comprising Sub-Inspector Pawan, Assistant Sub-Inspector Deepak, Head Constables Sushil and Vijay, and Constable Paramjeet Singh, under the supervision of Inspector Dheeraj Kumar, in-charge of Special Staff/North-East District, laid a trap near Jheel Park in the Welcome area.

During the operation, the team apprehended Mohd. Suhail (20), a resident of New Seelampur in Delhi.

A cursory search of the accused led to the recovery of two semi-automatic pistols and 20 live cartridges from his possession, police said.

Following the recovery, a case was registered under FIR No. 98/2026 under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act at the Welcome police station, and an investigation was initiated.

During sustained interrogation, Suhail allegedly confessed to his involvement in the illegal arms supply network and provided information about another associate.

Based on his disclosure, police later arrested a second accused, identified as Asaan alias Ahsan (28), a resident of Mohalla Baradari in Khurja town of Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district.

Police said that further interrogation of the accused led to the recovery of another semi-automatic pistol along with five live cartridges at his instance.

During verification, investigators found that Ahsan had previously been involved in a case registered under the Arms Act, officials added.

Police said further investigation is underway to identify the source of the weapons and possible links to other members of the illegal arms supply network.

--IANS

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