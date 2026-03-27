Delhi Transport Minister slams AAP MLAs for skipping Assembly proceedings​

New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) Delhi Health and Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh on Friday criticised Opposition MLAs of the Aam Aadmi Party for remaining absent during key proceedings, including the tabling of Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports.​

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Speaking to mediapersons on the conclusion of the Budget Session of the Delhi Assembly, the Minister said that such conduct reflects a lack of responsibility and undermines the democratic process.​

He noted that the Opposition appeared to have skipped House proceedings to avoid discussions on thorny issues, including ‘Sheeshmahal’, the revamped official residence of the then chief minister, Arvind Kejriwal.​

"The Opposition deliberately chose to remain absent during crucial proceedings, including the presentation of CAG & PAC reports, as they were aware that issues such as the ‘Sheeshmahal’ matter would come to the fore,” he said.​

“This raises serious concerns about accountability,” he said.​

Pankaj Kumar Singh emphasised that transparency and accountability remain central to the government’s functioning, and facts presented in the House will continue to reach the public domain.​

Reiterating the government’s development agenda, the Minister highlighted the significant budgetary push towards strengthening Delhi’s health and transport sectors.​

The Delhi Budget for 2026–27 allocates Rs 13,034 crore to healthcare and Rs 12,613 crore to transport, underlining a strong commitment to accessible healthcare and a modern, efficient mobility ecosystem, he said.​

He noted that the health sector will see major investments in public health infrastructure, completion of long-pending hospital projects, expansion of medical education, and the development of integrated healthcare facilities.​

At the same time, the transport sector will witness accelerated efforts towards green mobility, including expansion of electric buses, continued metro investments, and the upcoming rollout of EV Policy 2.0, he said.​

Pankaj Kumar Singh also acknowledged the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, stating that the budget reflects a clear vision for inclusive development, improved service delivery, and enhanced quality of life for Delhi’s residents.​

--IANS

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