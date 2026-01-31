Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh approves 8 pedestrian bridges​

New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) In a push to improve pedestrian safety and urban mobility, Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh on Saturday announced the construction of eight Foot Over Bridges (FOBs) at accident-prone locations in Delhi.​

Read More

The Minister said the projects reflect the government’s commitment to creating safer roads through practical and citizen-centric infrastructure.​

The FOBs have been sanctioned at Madhuban Chowk (Vikas Marg–Patparganj Road); Welcome-cut, GT Road; Shahbad Dairy, Badli–Bawana Road; Ber Sarai Market, Vedant Deshika Marg; Katwaria Sarai, near LBS Sanskriti Vidyapeeth; Okhla Sabzi Mandi, Captain Gaur Marg; Janakpuri, near Block A-2, Jeevan Park bus stand and Lal Singh Chowk, near Mata Chanan Devi Hospital.​

The initiative is part of the Delhi government’s focused infrastructure strategy to reduce road accidents, streamline traffic movement, and provide safe, organised crossing facilities for lakhs of daily commuters, said Parvesh Sahib Singh.​

These locations were selected following traffic studies and on-ground assessments, keeping in view heavy pedestrian movement, accident vulnerability, and daily commuter convenience, he said.​

The PWD Minister said, “Delhi’s growth demands modern solutions. No one should have to risk their life while crossing a road. These Foot Over Bridges are being built exactly where safety concerns are greatest, ensuring smoother traffic flow and secure passage for pedestrians.”

​Emphasising swift execution, the Minister added that clear deadlines have been fixed to prevent project delays.​

“We are moving away from the culture of slow infrastructure. Construction will begin by February, and projects will be completed within the defined timeframe. Accountability and speed are now non-negotiable,” he said.​

The Minister instructed close coordination among all concerned agencies to ensure parallel progress on site readiness, utility shifting, and approvals so that work proceeds without bottlenecks.​

He said the PWD will also closely monitor the progress of ongoing pedestrian infrastructure works to maintain momentum across the city, with strict quality checks and timeline reviews.​

Parvesh Sahib Singh said the comprehensive pedestrian project underscores the Delhi government’s resolve to build safer, smarter, and more accessible urban infrastructure, placing citizen safety and convenience at the centre of development planning.​

--IANS

rch/dan

​