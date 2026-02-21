Delhi Police Q Branch arrests six illegal Bangladeshi nationals in Tamil Nadu

Chennai, Feb 21 (IANS) The Q Branch of the Delhi Police, in coordination with Tamil Nadu Police, arrested six Bangladeshi nationals in Tirupur district on Saturday for allegedly posting content in support of Pakistan-based terror outfits on social media and residing in India without valid documents.

The arrests were made following specific intelligence inputs regarding provocative online activity and suspected communication with extremist elements operating from across the border.

A Delhi Police Q Branch team travelled to Tirupur and, with the assistance of Tirupur district police, conducted simultaneous raids at three locations.

The arrested individuals were identified as Mijanur Rahman, Mohammad Shabat, Umar, Mohammad Litan, Mohammad Shahid, and Mohammad Ujjal.

Police sources said the suspects were taken into custody without incident. During the searches, officials seized eight mobile phones and 16 SIM cards.

Preliminary investigation indicated that the devices were allegedly used to share content supporting banned terror organisations and to maintain contact with suspected handlers. The seized devices have been sent for forensic examination to analyse communication records and identify possible links to larger networks.

Investigators said the six individuals had been living and working in Tirupur for some time and were employed in garment manufacturing units in Uthukuli, Thirumuruganpoondi, and Palladam areas.

Police said the accused were residing in India without valid passports or visas.

Officials also suspect that forged Aadhaar cards were used by the accused to obtain employment and accommodation.

Further interrogation is underway to ascertain the extent of their activities and determine whether they were part of any organised network.

Security agencies have stepped up surveillance and verification measures in the region as part of ongoing efforts to monitor suspected unlawful activities.

--IANS

aal/pgh