Delhi Police Commissioner invites ideas from staff to boost innovation and efficiency

New Delhi, Sep 3 (IANS) To reform Delhi Police from top to bottom, Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha has invited all staff to submit their suggestions to innovate the capital's policing and also make it more efficient.

According to an official communication issued from the office of the Commissioner of Police, a dedicated email ID --cpsecretariatinnovation@gmail.com has been created for receiving suggestions related to technological upgrades, procedural improvements, and innovations that can strengthen policing in the capital.

The message, circulated to all senior officials from Special Commissioners to Inspectors, underlines that every proposal should be structured as a concept note covering four key points.

It includes the current situation, identification of problems or challenges, solutions proposed by staff and expected benefits and quality improvements from those steps.

The letter signed by the OSD of CP has mentioned that the submissions must be sent by September 20, 2025.

Police officers have been urged to actively participate in this exercise. The note stresses that contributions from staff at all levels are vital to improve not only internal efficiency but also public-facing services of the Delhi Police.

The letter also stated that the CP Secretariat, under DCP/Crime, will compile and maintain records of all the responses.

A senior officer said the initiative is part of ongoing efforts to modernize Delhi Police’s functioning, adding that such collaborative exercises allow field-level staff to highlight ground realities and suggest practical solutions.

Satish Golcha is an IPS officer of the 1992 batch.

Known as a no-nonsense and upright officer and recognised for his integrity and diligence, Golcha’s appointment to the top post follows a tenure as the Director General (Prisons) for the Delhi government.

With a reputation of possessing top administrative skills and professionalism, Golcha is known for leading the investigation in key cases, including the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Golcha is also famous for the investigations he led as Special CP (Intelligence) and Special CP (Law & Order), Delhi Police, Director General of Police, Arunachal Pradesh and during his stint in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Born on April 30, 1967, Golcha joined the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory cadre of Indian Police Service on October 11, 1992.

--IANS

ravibhushan/pgh