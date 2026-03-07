Delhi Police busts interstate drug network; narcotics worth over Rs 2 crore seized

New Delhi, March 7 (IANS) In a major crackdown under its ongoing anti-drug campaign, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of the Crime Branch of Delhi Police has dismantled an interstate narcotics supply network and arrested two accused while seizing multiple drugs valued at more than Rs 2 crore in the illegal market.

According to a press release, a case in this connection has been registered at the Crime Branch police station under FIR No. 32/26 dated February 22, 2026, under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

The operation was carried out on the night of February 21, following specific and credible Intelligence inputs. Acting on the information, a raiding team from the ANTF conducted a search operation at a residence in Moti Nagar in West Delhi after obtaining the necessary search warrant.

The operation was led by Inspector Shiv Kumar of the ANTF under the close supervision of ACP Satendra Mohan. The raiding team included SI Dev, ASI Neeraj, HC Deepak, HC Sharwan, HC Narender Singh Yadav, HC Surjit, HC Amit, W/HC Neetu and Constable Vikrant. Officials said all mandatory legal provisions under the NDPS Act were strictly followed during the operation.

During the raid, the police apprehended the main accused, Sarthak Tyagi (30), a property dealer and resident of Moti Nagar, from a room on the first floor of his residence. A search of the premises led to the recovery of multiple narcotic and psychotropic substances, suggesting organised drug trafficking activities.

The seized contraband includes 1,016 grams of organic ganja, 1,112 grams of charas, 17 grams of MDMA, one gram of ecstasy tablets and four grams of psilocybin mushrooms. Police said the total estimated value of the seized narcotics in the illegal market is around Rs 1 crore.

During sustained interrogation, investigators discovered that Tyagi was part of an interstate drug distribution network. Based on information provided by the accused, the police identified one of the suppliers as Kulpreet Singh alias Sunny (29), a resident of Ashok Vihar in Delhi.

Acting swiftly on this lead, a Crime Branch team led by SI Rohit apprehended Kulpreet Singh in connection with the case. Preliminary enquiries suggest that the co-accused may also be involved in a narcotics-related case in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh, although details are currently being verified.

Police records show that Tyagi has previous criminal involvement, including cases registered in 2018 under Section 307 of the IPC and in 2015 under Section 308 of the IPC at Moti Nagar police station.

Officials said further investigation is underway to identify other members of the interstate supply chain and dismantle the broader narcotics network.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said the Crime Branch remains committed to a zero-tolerance approach against drug trafficking and will continue Intelligence-based operations to curb the narcotics trade and ensure a drug-free Delhi.

