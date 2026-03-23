Delhi Minister slams AAP MLAs’ walkout to avoid debate on Kejriwal-era scams​

New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) Delhi Cabinet Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Monday condemned the decision of AAP MLAs to walk out of the Assembly, saying the Opposition lacks the courage to discuss controversial issues dating back to the Arvind Kejriwal era.​

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He stated, “The opposition is shirking its responsibility. The people of Delhi placed the Aam Aadmi Party in the Opposition. They evaded accountability for 11 years while in government, and now this drama-prone party is fleeing its duties as Opposition as well.”​

The AAP members stayed away from House proceedings on Monday, allegedly to demand the revocation of the suspension of their party's four MLAs during the last sitting of the House.​

Sirsa remarked that the Opposition is avoiding discussion because issues from their tenure are now surfacing.

​He added, “They run from CAG reports… For 11 years, Arvind Kejriwal dodged placing CAG reports on the Assembly table. All their misdeeds would be exposed. Now our government is bringing the CAG report, and they’ve fled the Assembly.”​

Continuing his attack on the Opposition, he said, “Atishi ji rarely attends the Assembly, but I want to tell her: running away won’t absolve your sins.”​

They had previously walked out during discussions on critical issues such as pollution, the Environment Minister said.​

The Minister emphasised that the past 11 years must be accounted for. He said, “You looted Delhi for 11 years; you’ll have to provide a full explanation. The people of Delhi have already ousted you from power, and now the Assembly is demanding answers on the CAG report.”​

Commenting on the Opposition’s protest outside, he said, “This pro-max drama they’re staging outside again today… We invite you to come inside and answer the CAG report.”​

The Minister stated that the time for accountability has arrived. Highlighting various issues, he noted, “The PAC report today is exposing the liquor scam, health scam, power scam, and transport scam; these are the reasons they’re fleeing the Assembly today.”​

Earlier, Speaker Vijender Gupta also condemned the AAP MLAs’ decision to boycott Assembly proceedings.​

"Failing to participate in the proceedings of the House and obstructing the democratic process in this manner is akin to hijacking Constitutional institutions," he said.​

“Today, several important reports have been tabled in the House, on which the Opposition should present its stand and participate in the discussions," he added.​

"Especially when the Delhi Budget is being presented, the presence of the Opposition is mandatory and extremely vital," the Assembly Speaker said.​

"Acting with insolence against parliamentary traditions and repeatedly showing contempt for the Chair is highly condemnable," he added.​

Four AAP MLAs -- Sanjeev Jha, Kuldeep Kumar, Somdutt and Jarnail Singh -- were suspended for disrupting proceedings and disobeying the Chair's directions.​

In the 70-member Delhi Assembly, the Bharatiya Janata Party has 48 MLAs, and the AAP has 22 legislators.​

--IANS

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