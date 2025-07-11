Delhi Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh seeks police chief's help to check drug supply

New Delhi, July 11 (IANS) Delhi Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh has sought Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora's help to check drug abuse and supply of contraband in the national capital, an official said on Friday.

In a letter addressed to the police commissioner, Indraj Singh sought the law enforcement agency's help in dismantling drug trafficking networks, seizing illicit substances, and apprehending offenders.

Referring to the city's ongoing 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan' (NMBA), an initiative of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, for awareness generation, treatment, and rehabilitation, the Delhi Minister asked the police to identify dark spots, strictly enforce anti-drug abuse provisions and sensitise and train officials/officers.

Minister Singh, in his letter dated July 7, also suggested to Commissioner Arora to target specific locations and fix the responsibility of beat officials for checking drug abuse and peddling.

The Delhi Minister wrote, "The Government of NCT of Delhi is actively participating in Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan (NMBA), an initiative of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, by implementing various initiatives for awareness generation, treatment, and rehabilitation within the city. These efforts align with the broader goals of the national campaign to make India a drug-free nation."

"To effectively combat the supply chain of illicit drugs, the support of law enforcement agencies, particularly the Delhi Police, is crucial. Delhi Police plays a vital role in dismantling drug trafficking networks, seizing illicit substances, and apprehending offenders to effectively address drug abuse in Delhi," he said.

Enlisting areas in which the police could help, he said several key actions are required to be taken by Delhi Police: Identification of dark spots, sensitisation and training of officials/officers, strict enforcement, fixing the responsibility of beat officials and targeting specific locations.

By implementing the above measures, the police can work towards making Delhi a drug-free city and ensuring the well-being of its citizens.

"A list of identified dark spots (police station-wise) may be shared with GNCT of Delhi to target the specific locations for creating awareness and other preventive programmes," wrote Ravinder Indraj Singh.

