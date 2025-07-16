Delhi Minister inspects Kanwar Yatra camp, says 'grand celebrations will continue'

New Delhi, July 16 (IANS) Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra on Wednesday reviewed the security and logistical arrangements for Kanwar Yatra pilgrims at the Apsara border, asserting that the government is fully prepared to facilitate the yatra's smooth conduct.

With the onset of the sacred month of Shravan, thousands of Kanwariyas from across India are setting out on their spiritual journey to collect holy water from the Ganga and perform 'Jalabhishek' of Lord Shiva.

The annual Kanwar Yatra has brought a renewed wave of devotion as pilgrims head to revered destinations such as Haridwar, Gaumukh, Gangotri, Sultanganj's Ajgaibinath Temple, and the Sangam in Prayagraj.

During his inspection, Mishra was accompanied by Shahdara Assembly MLA Sanjay Goyal, senior officials, and members of voluntary organisations.

Speaking to IANS, Mishra said, "The Delhi government is completely ready, and the most special thing is that today I came to the Delhi border to see the grand welcome gates. Just like the welcome gates were set up in Maha Kumbh, such welcome gates are being set up at 17 places on the borders of Delhi."

He added that the gates have been named after the 12 Jyotirlingas, while the others reflect various aspects of Mahadev.

"Last year, 170 camps were set up. This time, 374 camps have been established. This shows that the Chief Minister's initiative is succeeding and being widely welcomed. We've ensured arrangements for water, traffic, sanitation, municipal coordination, medical aid -- everything is being handled promptly. We're ready to welcome Shiva devotees with open arms," he said.

Mishra noted that not just the government but the people of Delhi across all communities are welcoming the Kanwariyas. "If anyone tries to create mischief, we are also ready to deal with them," he said.

With traffic congestion being reported along several national highways due to the yatra, the Opposition has raised concerns, especially drawing comparisons with restrictions imposed on religious events such as public namaz.

Reacting sharply, Mishra said, "Kanwar Yatra will be organised with grandeur no matter what anyone says. Dusshera, Chhath Puja, Ramleelas, Holi, and Diwali will all be celebrated in a grand manner. If someone has a problem, they should find a way to make that go away, as the grandeur will keep increasing."

