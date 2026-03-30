Delhi: Manjinder Singh Sirsa inaugurates Rs 14 crore projects in Rajouri Garden​

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) Cabinet Minister and Rajouri Garden MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Monday inaugurated development works worth Rs 14 crore in the area, including road and drinking water projects.​

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“The Delhi government has earmarked Rs 32,000 crore as capital expenditure for infrastructure this year, which is higher than last year’s Rs 30,000 crore. This investment will bring transformative changes across every part of Delhi,” said Sirsa.​

The projects inaugurated included the reconstruction of drinking water and sewer lines, the strengthening of PWD roads, and the beautification of parks.​

Targeting previous administrations, he said, “The issues of contaminated water and sewerage that we inherited due to 10–11 years of misgovernance will soon be resolved, and the people of Delhi will get relief.”​

Expressing gratitude to residents and RWAs, Sirsa said, “You have allowed us to serve. We had promised that every road, drain, sewer, and water line in the area would be fixed, and we are fulfilling that promise.”​

He emphasised that large-scale development requires substantial resources. “Significant transformation cannot be achieved through MLA funds alone. The government led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is allocating more than Rs 100 crore for development works in each Assembly constituency.”​

The Minister said that development works worth approximately Rs 175 crore are already underway in Rajouri Garden within the first year itself.​

“I am happy to share that several important works have already begun, and we will continue to maintain this level of development work in the coming times as well,” he said.​

He assured that all roads in the constituency will be redeveloped during his tenure. “During my tenure, not a single road in the Assembly will remain without redevelopment. Along with major PWD roads, all internal lanes and back lanes are also being upgraded,” he said.​

The Minister also announced additional initiatives to strengthen local infrastructure. “We aim to install modern CCTV cameras across the constituency with improved quality and functionality. Alongside this, boom barriers, streetlights, and other essential civic amenities will also be enhanced at a fast pace,” he said.​

--IANS

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