Delhi LG clears creation of 272 posts in revenue department

New Delhi, Feb 24 (IANS) Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena has approved creation of 272 additional posts, including two District Magistrates and eight SDMs, in the Revenue Department, in light of the newly-created districts and sub-divisions, an official said on Tuesday.

The newly-sanctioned posts, include two ADMs, six Sub-Registrars, 16 Tehsildars/SO, 22 Naib Tehsildars, 42 each of Senior Assistant and Junior Assistants and 52 MTS and several posts in the Accounts, Planning, DSS and Steno Cadres, the official said in a statement.

Before the creation of two new districts, there were 1,553 sanctioned posts in 11 districts of the Revenue Department. After creation of 272 posts, the total sanctioned posts in 13 districts has gone up to 1,825.

The Delhi Cabinet on December 11, 2025 approved the reorganisation of Revenue Districts in the National Capital from 11 to 13 districts, along with corresponding increase in Sub-Divisions (from 33 to 39) and establishment of 39 Sub-Registrar offices, making Revenue Districts co-terminus with MCD Zones/NDMC/Cantonment Board.

The re-organisation has been finalised and mapped in accordance with the Cabinet approval and is aligned with the direction of the Deregulation Cell, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) as well as the Government of India’s Ease of Living mandate, said the statement.

The reorganisation has significantly enhanced the statutory responsibilities of the Revenue Department, including expanded judicial and administrative workloads under BNSS, 2023, intensified field level operations for land record management, Disaster Management work, Election duties, Public Welfare schemes, Issuance of Certificates, and year-round festival management, said a statement.

Saxena’s nod for these additional posts in the Revenue Department will strengthen field-level administration, reduce staff shortages, and improve service delivery to citizens, said the statement.

With the Revenue Department having maximum public interface, these measures are intended to directly enhance efficiency and reduce administrative hurdles.

As part of a digital push and to bridge the digital divide, the government has integrated e-District services with the Common Service Centre (CSC) network.

Citizens will no longer need to visit multiple government offices for minor tasks. Over 7,000 active CSC centres across Delhi will provide services locally, said a government statement.

Under this initiative, approximately 75 e-District services, including income, caste and residence certificates; birth and death certificates; services related to social welfare, food and civil supplies, labour, and education will be available.

Each service will carry a nominal fee of Rs 30, ensuring transparency and equal accessibility. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta described this as a historic step that will curb financial exploitation by private cyber cafes and ensure affordable, simple and transparent government services across the national Capital.

