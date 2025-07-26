Delhi: Killer on parole finally caught after four-year manhunt

New Delhi, July 26 (IANS) Delhi Police Crime Branch’s inter-state cell has nabbed a long-absconding parole jumper, Hamidullah Bundu Khan (70), who was convicted in a brutal double murder case involving his own daughters.

He was tracked down and arrested on July 25. The arrest could be possible only after an intensive surveillance-led operation.

Hamidullah had been convicted for administering poison to his three minor daughters in 1999, resulting in the deaths of the two younger girls, while the eldest had survived. She later became the complainant. The court had sentenced him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) under sections 302, 307, and 328 of the Indian Penal Code.

Hamidullah was later granted parole during his sentence. However, he failed to return to custody at the end of the parole period and had been absconding for the past four years.

The arrest was carried out under the close supervision of ACP Ramesh Chandra Lamba and the leadership of Inspector Satender Poonia, said the Delhi police.

A team comprising Inspector Sohan Lal Bijarniya, SI Mukesh, ASI Vinay, and Constable Amit undertook the task of tracking down the convict. The team used a combination of technical surveillance, manual tracking, and confidential inputs.

The shocking crime dates back to July 29, 1999, when Hamidullah, then residing in Old Mustafabad, attempted to kill all three of his minor daughters by forcing them to ingest poisonous capsules.

According to the eldest daughter, who survived, Hamidullah returned home around 10:30 p.m. and handed them capsules, claiming they were for stomach pain.

While he forced the younger two to ingest the pills, the eldest feigned compliance and spat out the capsule later. She then rushed to her neighbours for help.

The two younger girls were found frothing at the mouth and struggling to breathe. They were taken to the hospital, where doctors declared them dead. Hamidullah fled from there at that time. He was arrested a day later. He was tried and convicted for the double murder and the attempted murder of his surviving daughter.

Hamidullah was released on parole after serving a part of his sentence. However, he absconded and disappeared for years. He frequently changed his locations, which made it difficult for authorities to trace him.

Eventually, Delhi Police tracked him down to Loni, Ghaziabad, in Uttar Pradesh, where he had been living under the radar. The convict is currently in police custody and will be sent back to jail to serve the remainder of his sentence.

--IANS

brt/dan