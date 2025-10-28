Delhi immerses in devotion: CM Rekha Gupta performs Chhath Puja rituals with devotees

New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday joined Chhath Puja by joining fasting devotees on the Yamuna banks and later initiated a cleanliness drive at the ghats after the culmination of the festival.

CM Gupta reached Haathi Ghat on the Yamuna River near ITO at sunrise, where she offered ‘Arghya’ to the rising Sun along with devotees and performed traditional rituals.

The Chief Minister remarked that the grandeur of this year’s Chhath celebrations extends beyond Delhi, becoming a subject of admiration across the country.

She said that as devout mothers and sisters offered ‘Arghya’ at the sacred ghats of the Yamuna, it seemed as if the entire city was bathed in the light of faith, discipline, and devotion.

The golden rays of the Sun shimmered upon the rippling waters of the Yamuna, and with the blessings of ‘Chhathi Maiya’, every home and doorstep appeared to glow with renewed hope, she said.

Devotees expressed their appreciation for the arrangements made by the Delhi Government, noting that the Yamuna’s waters appeared cleaner than they had seen in many years.

Women devotees praised the government’s efforts in ensuring cleanliness, safety, water supply, and lighting at the ghats, describing them as exemplary and historic.

Delhi Cabinet Ministers Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Kapil Mishra, and Ravinder Indraj Singh, along with other dignitaries, were also present on the occasion.

The Chief Minister said that Delhi is witnessing a remarkable confluence of devotion and faith. “This is not merely a religious observance but a symbol of a New Delhi that stands at the intersection of culture and cleanliness, reverence and service,” she stated.

She added that the smiles on the faces of brothers and sisters from Purvanchal are the greatest blessings for her and the truest measure of her government’s success.

Expressing her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister said that it is through his blessings and the trust of the people that such achievements have been made possible.

In the afternoon, CM Gupta took part in a cleanliness drive at the Vasudev Ghat on the Yamuna near Kashmiri Gate.

The Chief Minister personally swept the premises to mark the beginning of the campaign and actively participated in the cleaning activities along with the teams present.

She stated that the government has been conducting cleanliness and sanitation drives after every major festival, as it is firmly committed to maintaining the cleanliness of the national capital.

Development Minister Kapil Mishra and officers from the concerned departments were also present during the drive at Vasudev Ghat.

The Chief Minister remarked that after the grand celebration of the Chhath Mahaparv, restoring the ghats to their pristine state, with cleanliness and ecological balance, is a collective responsibility.

She said that every celebration is truly complete only when its surroundings remain clean and beautiful.

Cleanliness, she emphasised, is not a one-day event but a continuous effort that must go on 24 hours a day, seven days a week, throughout the year with equal participation from both the government and the public.

