Delhi HC upholds revocation of security clearance of Turkey-based Celebi in ‘national security’

New Delhi, July 7 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Monday rejected a plea of Turkish company Celebi Aviation challenging the revocation of its security clearance by the Union government in the interest of national security.

A bench of Justice Sachin Datta declined to interfere with the notification issued by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) on May 15, revoking the security clearance of the Turkish company operating ground handling services at Indian airports.

The Centre’s move was a retaliatory measure against Turkey following its backing of Pakistan during its military response to India after Operation Sindoor. Turkey backed Islamabad and condemned India’s Operation Sindoor, taken up to avenge the killing of 26 people in Kashmir’s Pahalgam terror attack.

The drones launched by Pakistan on a large scale, targeting Indian regions and military bases, were also sourced from Turkey.

Celebi Airport Services India is part of Turkey-based Celebi, which was operating in nine airports in India, including Mumbai, Delhi, Cochin, Kannur, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Goa, Ahmedabad and Chennai.

At Mumbai airport, Celebi Airport Services handled around 70 per cent of the ground operations, including passenger services, load control, flight operations, cargo and postal services, warehouses and bridge operations.

Since its entry in 2008, Celebi has expanded its presence in India's aviation sector. As per reports, the firm is partly owned by Sumeyye Erdogan, daughter of Tayyip Erdogan. Sumeyye Erdogan is married to Selcuk Bayraktar, the man who produces Bayraktar military drones, which Pakistan used against India.

This suggests that support to Pakistan is not just a matter of Turkish state policy, but one in which Erdogan’s own family is directly involved, according to reports.

Following the BCAS’s directive, Bangalore International Airport (BIAL) also transitioned its ground handling operations from Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd to other existing service providers.

Celebi Aviation Company managed around 15 international and cargo flights at the International Airport in Bengaluru.

--IANS

pds/dan