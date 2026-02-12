Delhi HC tells Centre to inform Celina Jaitly's jailed brother about law firm engaged by govt

New Delhi, Feb 12 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the Centre to inform Major Vikrant Jaitly (retd), presently lodged in a UAE prison, about the law firm appointed by the Indian government to represent him in legal proceedings abroad.

A single-judge Bench of Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav was hearing a petition filed by Jaitly’s sister, Bollywood actress Celina Jaitly, who claimed that her brother has been "illegally abducted and detained" in the United Arab Emirates and sought legal representation and consular access for him.

During the hearing, the Ministry of External Affairs informed the high court that it has already requested consular access to Jaitly and has issued a letter authorising an Emirati law firm to represent him in the UAE. The Union government further submitted that necessary steps are being taken to ensure appropriate legal assistance.

Taking note of these submissions, Justice Kaurav directed the Centre to communicate to Jaitly details of the law firm appointed for his representation so that he can take an informed decision regarding the conduct of his defence.

The Delhi High Court also recorded the statement made by Jaitly’s wife that she had met him in a UAE jail earlier and that he was opposed to the inclusion of the law firm suggested by his sister.

According to her, Jaitly has expressed his preference that the Union Ministry of External Affairs appoint and oversee the legal representation in the UAE.

Jaitly’s wife claimed that Celina Jaitly had approached the Delhi High Court without her consent and asserted that the right to appoint a lawyer for her husband rests solely with her.

Taking note of the submissions, the Delhi High Court observed that if Jaitly is unwilling to avail the services of the firm suggested by Celina Jaitly, he may propose an alternative. It also directed that a copy of the petition filed by Celina Jaitly be furnished to clarify whether Jaitly is willing to meet his sister.

The Delhi High Court had earlier expressed its inclination to speak directly with Jaitly through video conferencing to ascertain his wishes regarding the future course of action and whose assistance he intends to accept. It had stressed that the focus of the proceedings was to ensure that Jaitly’s legal rights were adequately protected and that any representation was in accordance with his informed consent.

The matter is now listed for further hearing on February 19.

Celina Jaitly had moved the Delhi High Court seeking assistance for her brother, claiming that the retired Indian Army officer, who had been residing in the UAE since 2016, was “illegally abducted and detained” in September 2024, and sought directions for consular access and legal aid.

--IANS

pds/vd