Delhi HC grants more time to Centre to secure consular access for Celina Jaitly's brother jailed in UAE

New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Tuesday deferred the hearing in the case relating to the arrest of Major Vikrant Jaitly (retd) in the UAE after the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) sought four weeks' time to arrange the next consular meeting with him.

A single-judge Bench of Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav was hearing a petition filed by Jaitly’s sister, Bollywood actress Celina Jaitly, who claimed that her brother has been "illegally abducted and detained" in the United Arab Emirates and sought legal representation and consular access for him.

During the hearing, Justice Kaurav was informed by the Centre that the proposed interaction with Jaitly could not be held on February 13.

The Delhi High Court was apprised that although the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi had sought consular access to Jaitly on that date, the request was not approved by the UAE authorities, and the next date of meeting is awaited.

The Union government sought three to four weeks’ time to enable the MEA and the Indian Embassy to pursue the matter through diplomatic channels and seek cooperation from the UAE authorities.

Observing that "the said prayer seems to be reasonable", the Delhi High Court said that there was "no reason to keep the matter on a weekly basis" and deferred the hearing to March 16.

It also took on record the submission that the MEA had requested the Union Ministry of Law and Justice to examine the possible invocation of the India-UAE Mutual Legal Assistance Agreement on judicial matters and to consider sending a formal request to the UAE central authority to facilitate a virtual interaction between the Delhi High Court and Jaitly.

During the hearing, counsel appearing for Jaitly’s wife, Charul Jaitly, sought to be impleaded as a party and placed on record a written note detailing certain developments in the case.

After perusing the note, Justice Kaurav observed: "If this is what your case is, give it to the other side, let them go through it and understand the grievance against them. There is nothing confidential."

When the wife’s counsel sought an in-camera hearing, the judge declined, stating: "I don’t want to convert it into a family issue. This is a writ petition against the Union of India."

The petitioner (Celina Jaitly) was granted liberty to file a response note.

The Delhi High Court also directed that parties shall not interact with the media without its permission.

Celina Jaitly had moved the Delhi High Court seeking assistance for her brother, claiming that the retired Indian Army officer, who had been residing in the UAE since 2016, was "illegally abducted and detained" in September 2024, and sought directions for consular access and legal aid.

