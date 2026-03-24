Delhi HC grants injunction in favour of Sonakshi Sinha in personality rights case

New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) The Delhi High Court has granted an ex parte ad interim injunction in favour of Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha, restraining multiple entities, including AI chatbot platforms and online sellers, from misusing her name, image, voice and other attributes of her personality without authorisation.

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A single-judge Bench of Justice Jyoti Singh passed the interim order in a suit filed by the actress against several other defendants, including chatbot platforms, e-commerce websites, domain registrars and unidentified “John Doe” entities.

The suit alleged unauthorised use of the actor’s persona through AI-generated chatbots, deepfake-style content, and online sale of merchandise falsely suggesting her endorsement, along with dissemination of obscene and objectionable material.

In its order, the Delhi High Court recorded that Sonakshi Sinha is a “well known and renowned Bollywood actress with an illustrious career spanning over a decade”, adding that she “left an indelible mark on the viewers and in the industry” with her debut in 'Dabangg' and has since gained immense popularity and goodwill.

Justice Singh observed that AI chatbot platforms were hosting multiple chatbots impersonating the actor, allowing users to interact “as if they were interacting with the Plaintiff herself,” and in several instances generating “lewd and obscene or otherwise objectionable content”.

The judge further found that various defendants were using Sinha’s likeness, image and other personality traits without consent to promote products and services, thereby falsely suggesting endorsement and commercially exploiting her reputation.

“Defendants No.1 to 17 are unlawfully and illegally exploiting and using various elements of Plaintiff’s persona such as her likeness, voice, image etc. for unlawful and unjustified commercial gains, without her consent and/or authorisation,” the Delhi High Court observed.

It also flagged the reputational harm caused by such misuse, noting that some infringing content depicted the actor in “inappropriate clothing and obscene content using AI tools, which is causing irreparable damage to her reputation”.

Recognising the legal protection accorded to personality rights, Justice Singh reiterated, “The plaintiff has a right to protect her name, likeness and all other attributes of her personality and no third party has a right to use these attributes without her consent/authorisation.”

The Delhi High Court held that Sonakshi Sinha had made out a prima facie case for grant of interim relief, observing that “balance of convenience lies in favour of the Plaintiff and she is likely to suffer irreparable harm” if the injunction was not granted.

Accordingly, the Delhi High Court restrained the defendants and their associates from directly or indirectly using or exploiting Sonakshi Sinha’s name, image, voice or likeness for any commercial or personal gain, including through AI technologies, generative AI tools, deepfakes, chatbots or face morphing.

It also directed defendants concerned to take down the infringing URLs identified in the plaint within 36 hours of receiving the order.

The matter is listed for further proceedings on July 6.

The Sonakshi Sinha case adds to a growing list of high-profile personalities invoking their personality and publicity rights before the Delhi High Court.

In recent months, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, spiritual leader and Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, actors Nagarjuna, Kajol, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Abhishek Bachchan, singer Jubin Nautiyal, film-maker Karan Johar, and podcaster Raj Shamani have secured court protection against the unauthorised use of their identity, likeness, or AI-generated imitations.

--IANS

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