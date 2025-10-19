Delhi HC directs ECI to expedite verification of new political party in Tamil Nadu

New Delhi, Oct 19 (IANS) Ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the Delhi High Court has directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to expedite the verification process of a newly-formed political outfit, Party for the Rights of Other Backward Classes, within six weeks.

A single-judge Bench of Justice Mini Pushkarna was hearing a writ petition filed by President Rathina Sabapathi, seeking a time-bound physical verification of the party’s members, as required for registration under Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

According to the petition, the party was officially constituted during a General Body Meeting held on April 9, in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore. Following this, an application for registration was submitted to the Election Commission on April 29.

With Tamil Nadu Assembly elections likely to be announced in January 2026, the petitioner party expressed concern that any delay in registration could prevent the party from contesting under a common symbol.

"The present petition has been filed on account of the fact that the state assembly elections in Tamil Nadu are likely to be announced in January 2026. Thus, it is submitted that a delay in registration might prevent the party from contesting the elections under a common symbol. In view of the said fact, the present writ petition has been filed,” the Delhi High Court noted in its order.

Justice Pushkarna was informed by the poll body that a letter had already been sent on October 13 to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Tamil Nadu, requesting physical verification related to the party’s application. However, the ECI is still awaiting the requisite information from the CEO’s office.

After hearing the submissions, the Delhi HC ordered: "The respondents shall complete the verification process expeditiously, preferably, within a period of six weeks from today." It further directed that after the verification, appropriate steps must be taken to process the party’s registration.

