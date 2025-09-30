Delhi HC directs deployment of traffic officials to prevent wrong-side driving at Panchsheel Enclave stretch

New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS) The Delhi High Court has directed the city police to deploy adequate traffic personnel at multiple stretches around Panchsheel Enclave, after the Resident Welfare Association (RWA) filed a petition raising concerns over unchecked wrong-side driving and repeated traffic violations.

A single-judge Bench of Justice Sachin Datta was hearing a writ plea filed by the Panchsheel Enclave Resident Welfare Association, highlighting “rampant and unchecked illegal wrong-side driving at the intersections of Josip Broz Tito Marg and Siri Fort Road.”

The RWA said that despite repeated representations to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), South Zone, no action has been taken till date. The plea also warned that there was “a genuine apprehension that a major mishap might occur on account of rampant disregard of the traffic rules.”

Issuing notice to the respondents-authorities, the Delhi High Court ordered that “in the meantime, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), South Zone, Delhi Police shall deploy an adequate number of traffic officials at the stretch and intersection of Josip Broz Tito Marg and Siri Fort Road, Delhi.”

It further directed that traffic officials must also be stationed “near Arun Jaitley Park; near Indian Oil Petrol Pump and near Panchsheel Enclave, Gate No. 3, to prevent violation of traffic rules, as highlighted in the present petition.”

In its petition, the RWA has also sought structural measures such as the installation of trees or barriers on the central channel to prevent collisions of vehicles. Justice Datta has asked the authorities to file a status and compliance report before the next date of hearing and listed the matter for January 21, 2026.

“Issue notice. Learned counsel…accepts notice on behalf of the respondents. Let a status/compliance report be filed by the respondents before the next date of hearing. List on 21.01.2026,” ordered the Delhi High Court.

