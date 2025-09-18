Delhi govt-supported musical depiction of PM Modi’s life journey inspires audience

New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) A musical presentation “Mera Desh Pehle – The Untold Story of Shri Narendra Modi Ji”, based on the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was organised on Thursday at K.D. Jadhav Hall, Indira Gandhi Stadium.

Supported by the Department of Art, Culture and Languages of the Delhi government, the presentation brought to the public the inspiring saga of PM Modi’s life.

The special evening was conceptualised by renowned lyricist and writer Manoj Muntashir.

The programme portrayed the Prime Minister’s journey from childhood to his challenging political career and extraordinary leadership through musical performances, emotive storytelling, and grand stage presentations.

Famous singer B Praak along with other distinguished artists enthralled the audience with their soulful renditions.

The event was attended by BJP National President and Union Minister J.P. Nadda, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Delhi Minister of Art, Culture and Languages Kapil Mishra, and Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva.

The gathering also witnessed the presence of Olympic medalists, Padma awardees, leading figures from literature and art, dignitaries from the judiciary, and prominent members of the sports and entertainment world, besides a large number of intellectuals and representatives of social organisations.

Nadda, in his address, said “Watching today’s theatrical edition of ‘Mera Desh Pehle’ has been a truly unique experience. I would first like to thank the organisers, and especially Manoj Muntashir, for presenting the untold and unheard episodes of PM Modi’s life in a musical format.”

He said PM Modi’s life has always been rooted in the principle of ‘Service as a Resolution’.

“It is our privilege to have such a leader as our Prime Minister, who instills pride and dignity not only in the BJP but in the entire nation. PM Modi has emerged as a global leader working for the welfare of humanity at large. Having such a great personality as the guide of our party and as the leader of our nation is a matter of honour and inspiration for all of us. We are committed to following his path and contributing to nation-building.”

Chief Minister Gupta said “Today’s grand event has brought a wonderful opportunity to understand the inspiring journey of PM Modi’s life. The people of Delhi got the chance to witness and learn about various aspects of his journey up close. This presentation has truly proven to be a memorable experience for everyone.”

Delhi Minister Mishra said “This programme is not merely a cultural presentation but an endeavour to bring PM Modi’s extraordinary leadership journey to the masses. This evening awakened a renewed spirit of patriotism, inspiration, and resolve. It has been an unforgettable experience for everyone.”

This musical presentation gave a new artistic expression to the life journey of PM Modi and deeply inspired all those present.

